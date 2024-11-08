The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

As an English major, I love to read – a little too much, in fact. So far in 2024, I have read 98 books with a variety of 32 different genres (according to Storygraph). Here are my top five reads of 2024 so far!

5. Ways of Seeing by John Berger

I read this book for a Art and Religion Communication class, and I truly enjoyed it. I am not one to read essays or critiques, but I did find this book eye-opening and enjoyed learning ways to view and interpret things.

4. Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick

I also read this one for class, a Science Fiction course. This novel brought me into the world of science fiction and I loved reading this for class. It is also the book that the film Bladerunner is based on.

3. Heroes of Olympus series by Rick Riordan

I started re-reading the Percy Jackson series last year due to the TV series releasing and decided to continue onto the next series, Heroes of Olympus. I have not read this series since I was in middle school and I loved re-experiencing my all time favorite book universe. This series made me really nostalgic for my middle school days.

2. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

I read this novel at the beginning of the year and I already want to re-read it. Not only is it a classic, but the book is about a man slowly descending into madness over a portrait.

1. Death in Her Hands by Ottesa Moshfegh

I have read a couple of Moshfegh’s novel, but this one, by far, takes the cake. I loved reading this novel and was hooked from the very beginning to the very end. With the perfect combination of madness and crime, Death in Her Hands has been by favorite read of 2024 (so far).