So far in 2024, I have read 30 books and about 10,000 pages. In case you need any book recommendations, here are my top 5 favorite reads of this year!



5. Billy Summers by Stephen King

Instead of the typical science fiction/horror novel, Billy Summers is more believable and easier to relate to and it is easier to empathize with the protagonist, Billy. Billy is an ex-Iraq sniper that has taken on the job of being a hitman. This novel is a perfect mix of action, crime, and suspense.

4. Silence by Heldris de Cornualles

Disclaimer: I had to read Silence for a class. Despite all odds, I absolutely enjoyed this. This book is a 13th century poem discussing themes of gender and identity, and of course, it has a dragon.

3. Jazz by Toni Morrison

This is another novel that I was required to read for class, but I had been looking forward to this reading since I began the class in January. Toni Morrison is truly talented and captures the feeling of Jazz as music as well as the cultural significance of Jazz to the African American community in the 1920s. This novel is definitely not a beach read and takes time to truly understand what Morrison is trying to say with Jazz.

2. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

This list would not be complete without a classic. This novel is truly astonishing and heartbreaking. Sylvia Plath has a talent for introspection and imagery, and she definitely hit both on the mark throughout the book. This novel does discuss sensitive topics so if you are interested in reading this, check out the trigger warnings beforehand.

1. If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

This novel was recommended to me by a friend in a book club that I am in. We had been talking about the rise of the genre of Dark Academia, especially with books like Babel by R.F Kuang and The Secret History by Donna Tart. I loved this novel so much. If you love acting and dramas, you might fall in love with this book. This murder mystery blends the actors with the characters they are playing and what people will do when pushed too far.