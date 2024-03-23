My March Movie Marathon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love movies! When college is in session, I don’t really have as much time as I want to watch movies. However, March has been a great month for me to binge watch movies, with the help of Spring Break!

Dune: part 2 Dune: Part 2 was probably the best movie I’ve watched in a long time. The movie was almost three hours long, but I was at the edge of my seat throughout the whole film. Seeing Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya in one movie had me fangirling extra hard too! Dune Dune was the only film I watched from my iPad screen, but I still loved every second of it. I watched this movie in preparation for Dune: Part 2. Although I had already read the first book years ago (and did not enjoy it), this was my first time watching the movie. I honestly regret taking so long to watch this movie because it has also become one of my favorites alongside its sequel. After finishing this movie, I’ve even decided to reread the first book and give it another chance! Kung Fu Panda 4 Kung Fu Panda 4 was the latest movie I watched this month and it was honestly pretty disappointing. It’s funny and a great movie for kids, but it did nothing revolutionary. I was expecting more, but it’s definitely not the worst movie I’ve watched this month. Madame web I had such high expectations for Madame Web, and they were all crushed in about the first five minutes of the film. It’s rare for me to hate a movie, but I really disliked this movie in all aspects. There was nothing redeeming about this movie and it saddened me, considering that this movie is somehow supposed to connect to Spider-Man. Out of all four movies this is the movie I least recommend watching, unless you’re looking for a good laugh at how bad it is!

I didn’t mean to end on such a low note in my movie marathon, but Madame Web was truly a hard watch. Still, I’m looking forward to watching more movies and hope that the next few months give me ample time to watch. My favorite movie has still yet to be topped (Bullet Train, you will always be famous), but I’m always open to watching the next blockbuster at the theater!