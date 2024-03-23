My Experience With Hashimoto’s Disease

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

What is Hashimoto’s Disease?

Hasimoto’s Disease is an autoimmune disease that is caused by your body making antibodies that attack the cells in your thyroid. Since the thyroid is being attacked, it is unable to produce its hormone leading to hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid. The thyroid is a small, butterfly shaped gland located in the base of your neck. The hormones that are produced in the thyroid gland affect every cell in the body. Some side effects of this can include: tiredness, muscle weakness, being cold bothers you, brain fog, depression, and hair loss.

Diagnosis:

When I was 17, I realized I had a lump in my armpit, which to say the least was not fun or fresh and actually quite terrifying. Thankfully, it was just a swollen lymph node from my body fighting off an infection. The problem was that I wasn’t presenting any other signs of being sick, besides the lump. The unexplainable lump led my doctor to send me for tests. These tests then revealed that I had a hormone imbalance. The type of hormone imbalance that I had was unusual for a teenager, causing every doctor in my hometown to refuse to diagnose me. Seven months later, I was able to go to an endocrinologist who was able to diagnose me with Hashimoto’s Disease and get me the medication I needed.

How I am affected:

I am grateful that this diagnosis has had minimal effects on my life and that I have access to the healthcare I need. It is strange to have a diagnosis that is usually given to people who are middle-aged as an 18 year old. I take a pill everyday that helps me regulate my thyroid so I have limited side effects. But I still am affected. I can’t miss a pill without seeing how much it helps me. When I forget my medication, I experience increased fatigue and brain fog that makes it hard for me to concentrate and get anything done, which is hard when you are a full time student. I also have experience increased depression and anxiety which can make it hard to face the day.

Since my diagnosis, I have really become in tune with my health and been working to make myself the healthiest I can be. The amount of blood tests I have taken are almost impressive, but in the end, it is worth it to make sure that I am going to live a long and healthy life. I now take lots of vitamins to help combat my change in diet since my diagnosis. I have really focussed on my body and how I feel on a day-to-day basis. While I am still a college student who probably doesn’t do what is recommended everyday, I try my hardest to keep myself healthy.