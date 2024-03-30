Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Farm Scarecrow
Farm Scarecrow
Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon
Life > Experiences

My Experience at the Big Event!

Erin Haggerty
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

At TAMU, there’s an annual campus-wide effort to help the community by providing whatever services they need. The Big Event was started at TAMU in 1982 as a student-led service event to benefit the BCS residents. This was my first year participating, and I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world!

Some members of HerCampus participated together, and we were assigned to help a family with their garden and set up their yard. We ended up cleaning rocks (probably the most odd task) and removing some weeds from the backyard.

We finishing with the rocks, placing them around the shrubbery, and moved to the backyard to mulch some flower beds and level the dirt around their deck. Overall, we were working for about an hour, and the family offered some pizza for lunch. We had the pleasure of talking to Jessica, and she told us about her family and her podcast! I think everyone enjoyed the conversation and the work.

The experience was very fulfilling, and I’m glad we were able to provide service for a great family. The entire event is a great way for college students to give back to the community they live in.

Erin Haggerty is a sophomore forensic science major and psychology minor at TAMU. She is a returning member of Her Campus for the spring semester. Outside of Her Campus, she works almost full-time at a local BBQ restaurant, C&J Barbeque as a shift lead, as well as being a full-time student. She’s worked at C&J's for around 3 years, and has moved up ranks since her start. Her campus is her only published writing experience, as she enjoys writing about her life, College Station, and research pertaining to anything! Outside of school, she enjoy hanging out with friends, playing with her dogs, and cooking. She’s found great passion in cooking and baking, mainly through creating her own recipes. Through work, she also gets the opportunity to work tailgates for Aggie Football season, and though it's grueling, she enjoys the spirit!