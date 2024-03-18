MSC Town Hall Spring Concert Series This Friday!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 18, 2024 – Texas A&M’s MSC Town Hall is hosting its second installment of their “Spring Concert Series”! It will be this Friday, March 22.

Town Hall will welcome opener PawPaw Rod and headliner Ritt Momney for the event at the Wood Stage in Aggie Park. Entry to the concert will be FREE with the show starting promptly at 7 p.m.

There is nothing better than a free, fun concert on the Texas A&M campus. Celebrate the second half of the semester and Big Event weekend with MSC Town Hall, PawPaw Rod, and Ritt Momney this Friday!

For more information, visit the MSC Town Hall instagram or their website.