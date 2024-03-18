Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
person making a heart with their hands at a concert
person making a heart with their hands at a concert
Photo by Anthony DELANOIX from Unsplash
Culture > News

MSC Town Hall Spring Concert Series This Friday!

Hannah Morris
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 18, 2024 – Texas A&M’s MSC Town Hall is hosting its second installment of their “Spring Concert Series”! It will be this Friday, March 22.

Town Hall will welcome opener PawPaw Rod and headliner Ritt Momney for the event at the Wood Stage in Aggie Park. Entry to the concert will be FREE with the show starting promptly at 7 p.m.

There is nothing better than a free, fun concert on the Texas A&M campus. Celebrate the second half of the semester and Big Event weekend with MSC Town Hall, PawPaw Rod, and Ritt Momney this Friday!

For more information, visit the MSC Town Hall instagram or their website.

Hannah Morris is the Public Relations Executive for the Her Campus at Texas A&M University chapter. She oversees the PR committee to ensure that each member meets their requirements for merchandise designs and press releases every semester. She also leads her team in dispersing products and brand samples to the rest of the chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Hannah is a junior at Texas A&M University, majoring in Political Science with minors in Journalism and Psychology. She works as a Student Assistant in TV and Digital Content at KAMU Broadcasting, where she assists at production shoots while also writing and creating content for KAMU Marketing and Communications. Hannah is also a freelance proofreader, with a proofreading and editing certification from the Proofread Anywhere training program. In her free time, Hannah enjoys spending time with her dog, Emmylou. She loves to go on new adventures, read fun books, or attend concerts with friends. She is a music and film connoisseur, and hopes to one day work in PR in either industry.