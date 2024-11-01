The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling myself an avid concertgoer seems disingenuous. Yes, I have been to about four concerts between September and October this year — which is a lot, don’t get me wrong. That being said, I had never been to an actual concert until the fall of my Freshman year in college. In November 2022, I attended Beabadoobee’s Beatopia tour in Houston and I felt like my life changed. I loved every second of it: the loud music, the cool outfits, and —above all else — seeing an artist I adored perform only a few feet away.

Needless to say, I was devastated when I learned that Beabadoobee would not be returning to Texas in the foreseeable future for her This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour. But it wasn’t just Bea who seemed to be missing tour dates for Texas, Florida, and other southern states. Other musicians, notably Billie Eilish, have also skipped the South for their tours. However, unlike Bea, Billie has been more public about her decision to avoid these states. In 2021, she told fans at ACL that she considered canceling her performance at Austin City Limits to demonstrate her disapproval of the newly adopted anti-abortion laws. As reported in an article by Billboard, Billie shouted on stage, “When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f—ing place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f—ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f— up.”

However, in March of this year, political tensions increased between musicians and the Texas government when it was revealed that the South by Southwest music festival in Austin accepted sponsorship from the United States Army. As stated in the Texas Tribune, more than 80 artists pulled out of the festival as a boycott against the U.S. Army’s support for Israel during the active genocide in Gaza. Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the boycott was, “Bye. Don’t come back.” Therefore, it is no surprise that in 2024, Billie’s and others’ stances seem to have shifted. The 2021 ACL performance was her last public appearance in Texas or almost any other southern state. Still, there is something to be said for her statement to the ACL crowd.

As someone who has lived in Texas my entire life and voted for the past two years, my opinions are rarely reflected in the leadership I see in office here. Therefore, it is upsetting to hear the artists I love say that they are supporting women, the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized groups by avoiding our states. Many of us, and likely those reading this article, have roots preventing us from leaving Texas. Whether it be college, family, work, or financial limitations, very few of us have the option to move away simply because we disagree with the state government and its policies. I am completely in favor of artists pulling out of festivals with U.S. army sponsorships, however, it is disheartening to see that boycotting has extended to leaving Texas off of North American tour dates entirely.

I can understand artists’ frustration with the government. I’m more frustrated than they could imagine. However, many of these musicians need to recognize that they are actively harming the communities they claim to protect. Music and concerts are something to look forward to. These events are oftentimes rare examples of safe spaces for queer and marginalized people to express themselves freely. That is why I believe it is more important than ever for artists to tour the South.

At her recent concert in Austin, Mitski said something that particularly resonated with me, “I haven’t given up on Texas.” Following this line, Mitski emphasized the importance of voting so we as Texans can demonstrate that we haven’t given up on ourselves either. Right now, I am urging you to do the same. November 5th is the official Election Day, however, early voting lasts from October 21st to November 1st. Go out; go vote; go show that you haven’t given up on Texas.