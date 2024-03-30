Mexico Vs. Brazil: Aggieland’s First International Soccer Match

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all the soccer-loving Aggies, history is about to be made at Kyle Field with its first-ever international soccer event on June 8th, 2024!

Mexico’s national men’s soccer team is hitting the states in five locations, and excitingly enough College Station is one of them. The Mex Tour gives American fans of the Mexican National Team the chance to watch their favorite team take on the field in person. Everything is bigger in Texas, and sports events are no exception. Mex Tour’s previous attendance record is held by Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA with 90,526 people attending, but with Kyle Field’s seating capacity of 102,733, the record could be broken. Texas A&M’s Interim Athletics Director R.C. Slocum shares his excitement with hopes to establish a record-setting crowd to watch this exciting soccer match at Kyle Field.

This match will be a friendly match against the Brazilian men’s national soccer team, preparing both teams for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America Tournament. It may be a friendly match, but it will be far from interesting since both teams have very passionate fans. Tickets go on sale on April 5th at 10 a.m. CT at Somoslocales.com, but I would recommend signing up for pre-sale access if you’re serious about getting tickets.