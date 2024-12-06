Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
thank you for shopping local sign
thank you for shopping local sign
Photo by Tim Mossholder from Unsplash
Culture > News

Local Christmas Market Perfect For Holiday Shopping

Brylea Smith
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, December 6, 2024 – Looking for Christmas gifts for your loved ones? The 42nd Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the Brazos Center is back from Saturday, Dec. 7-8, to help you with your Christmas shopping.

This market is free for everyone to attend with free parking. On both days the vendors will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

With over 100 vendors, this market will for sure provide ample opportunities for holiday shopping. There will be a variety of different types of booths, ranging from bath bombs, to holiday decor, to jewelry so you are sure to find something for everyone. Go out and support local businesses and find one-of-a-kind gifts this holiday season!

For more information, click here: https://www.elmoreproductions.net/!

Brylea Smith is a first-year member of the Her Campus at TAMU chapter as well as a part of the Public Relations Committee, where she has the opportunity to write press releases and create merchandise for the chapter. Brylea is currently a senior at Texas A&M University, majoring in Telecommunication Media Studies with a certificate in Social Media. Beyond Her Campus, Brylea serves as the President of Aggie Angels, where she leads event planning and the officer staff to ensure the running of the organization. Brylea is also a general member of MSC Town Hall at Texas A&M, where she assists in putting on concerts for the Bryan-College Station area. Brylea is also a student worker with Texas A&M Athletics Communications where she assists in the writing of press releases and running of athletic events at Texas A&M. In her free time, Brylea enjoys live music, going to sporting events, painting, and going on adventures with her friends. She aspires to work in the entertainment industry in public relations.