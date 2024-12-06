Local Christmas Market Perfect For Holiday Shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, December 6, 2024 – Looking for Christmas gifts for your loved ones? The 42nd Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the Brazos Center is back from Saturday, Dec. 7-8, to help you with your Christmas shopping.

This market is free for everyone to attend with free parking. On both days the vendors will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

With over 100 vendors, this market will for sure provide ample opportunities for holiday shopping. There will be a variety of different types of booths, ranging from bath bombs, to holiday decor, to jewelry so you are sure to find something for everyone. Go out and support local businesses and find one-of-a-kind gifts this holiday season!

For more information, click here: https://www.elmoreproductions.net/!