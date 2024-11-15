Largest Christmas Park in the World: Santa’s Wonderland

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, November 15, 2024 – The world’s largest Christmas Park Attraction is located right here in College Station, Texas! We get to welcome back Santa’s Wonderland, a dazzling crow-pleaser with something for everyone!

They showcase over 4.5 million holiday lights to be mesmerized by as you walk through or take a hayride tour through them. They even have horse-drawn carriages that you can ride through on, sipping hot cocoa. Kids will be able to meet Santa and play on the snow playground. They can visit the petting zoo or even take a pony ride. Adults can join in on the fun with Snow Tubing down what’s creatively called the Frostbite’s Mountain. And it wouldn’t be a winter wonderland without an ice skating area! The most iconic lit-up areas are Frostbite’s Frozen Forest with large bright white trees and the GIANT Texas flag – cause everything’s bigger in Texas. They have even more activities you can discover on their website or when you visit!

And don’t worry about food or drinks, they’ll have BBQ, Burgers, and Pizza, and can even try different cuisines like German, Tex-Mex, or Cajun. They also have kid-pleasers as well, like french fries, chicken tenders, and mac and cheese. You can even make your own hot dogs and smores at their fire roasting pit, or pick up some sweet-treats or small bites to walk around the lights with. Stop by St. Nick’s Draw for some craft beer or wine-on-tap and hot cocoa for the kiddos.

So, bring your letter to Santa, an appetite for treats, and a fully charged camera so you won’t miss a beat of this Texas-sized holiday attraction with fun for everyone in your family!

Where: 18898 HWY 6 South College Station, TX 77845

When: November 15 through December 30, 2024

For more information visit https://www.santas-wonderland.com/food-and-beverage.