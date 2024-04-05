Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
College Station, Texas, April 25, 2024 – Starting at 12:00pm on Sunday, April 7, and ending at 3:00pm, this one day service event is held in the concourse and plaza of Kyle Field. Multiple service organizations will be present, and each will be holding their own service project going towards an organization or initiative of their choice. 

The purpose of this event is to connect A&M students and the Bryan/College Station community. These services are completed hands-on and serve off and on campus. Along with selfless service, there will be music, free t-shirts, games, and other fun activities. 

Location: NE Corner of Kyle Field

