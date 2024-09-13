The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do stiletto shoes, dramatic romances, and out-of-date tech all have in common? They’re all staples in popular sitcoms from the 2010s. When I’m curled up in bed watching The Mindy Project, my experience isn’t complete until I’ve dissected the costume of every single character and how it ties into their personalities. This isn’t a unique experience whatsoever with the influence that television shows have on trends. Every fashion girly I see has made a collection of outfits inspired by Carrie from Sex and the City or Rachel from Friends, but it makes me wonder why I don’t see lookbooks inspired by our 2010s icons. The fashion from the 2010s was so versatile and you could almost find a defining style for any personality. So stick around if you’d like to see me defend an obnoxious amount of sequins and loud patterns.

Statement pieces that are actually unique

What I love about 2010s fashion is that it draws inspiration from previous decades while still having its defining features. Bright fashion is often associated with the 80s, but while looking through @themindyprojectstyle on Instagram, you see Mindy’s wardrobe is filled with many patterns and a wide variety of colors that make her stand out in the office. The best part is that it feels authentic to her character and adds to her spunky personality. For those looking to channel their inner Dr. Lahiri, look towards thrifting some pieces from the 2010s. There is so much range in 2010s fashion that it’s almost impossible to find pieces that feel unique to reflect your personality. Brands to look out for are WetSeal, Charlotte Russe, and Aeropostale.

Twee comeback

One character whose wardrobe I always envied is Jess from New Girl. Lucky for me there has been a resurgence in the Twee style, a style the actress Zoey Deschanel is known for, with a couple of fashion influencers across the web. However, many staple items are missing from the “new” Twee look. Zoey nails the Twee look with colorful ballet flats, Peter Pan collars, and 60s-inspired dresses. While her wardrobe on the show stays consistent with these staple pieces, what distinguishes every look is how different patterns and colors complement each other. The transition into a professional wardrobe can be tough when the inspiration doesn’t include slacks and a blazer is hard to find, but with Jess, her outfits are office-friendly with a couple of tweaks. So if you want to add creative sparks to your wardrobe, look towards 2010s sitcoms.

Tumblr

This wouldn’t be an article about the 2010s if Tumblr didn’t find its way into the picture. With a vast amount of aesthetics to appreciate, many outfits from the show Pretty Little Liars found their way to my feed. Technically this show is more of a drama than a sitcom, but hey, I’m here to talk style. From Aria’s artsy Boho look to Spencer’s preppy taste, there is truly a vast amount of inspiration for any aesthetic you could dream. Nothing necessarily is flashy or over the top, but the wardrobes on this show perfected casual looks that aren’t repetitive or mundane. I feel as if this show is a great example of how everyone’s personality affects how they dress without forcing uniqueness, a problem I see in many shows filmed in current settings.

Final thoughts

Could it be that these outfits are actually good or just nostalgia? While the 2010s take me back to when my only worries involved Zayn leaving One Direction and begging my friends on Kik to wear a skirt with me to school, I can set aside nostalgic feelings and appreciate 2010s sitcom fashion for what it is. Creative, questionable, but incredibly curated to reflect one’s personality. This isn’t me bashing today’s fashion whatsoever, but sometimes I get tired of wearing jeans and a little black crop top, so I’ve found myself turning to my predecessors for inspiration. So you will find me at the thrift looking for a cute peplum top and a funky patterned skater skirt.