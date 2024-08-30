5 Things I Did To Survive Syllabus Week At TAMU

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first week seems like the semester’s most exciting and laid-back week. While this may be true for some, it is not universal. I had homework due the day before my first class and a quiz due at the end of the second day. I am a student instructor trying to work the kinks out of the course I am helping to teach. Here’s how I got through the week and what I will be taking with me throughout the semester:

1) Getting to know my professors



I am what some would call a teacher’s pet. While the term is often used to mock, I take pride in it. Because I take the time to get to know my professors, the catching up is WAY easier when I inevitably fall behind in class. This also extends to my TAs and SIs, which leads me to point two.

2) Attend TA and SI office hours



Even during syllabus week, I attempt to do this. As an SI, I spent my first office hours of the week sitting in an empty office, bored out of my mind. Every TA and SI is contractually obligated to be at their office hours as assigned in the syllabus, whether students show up or not. I try to pop in if only to say hi.

3) Asking the stupid question



I ask as many questions as pop into my head coherently. Obviously, there are some questions you should avoid. Still, in my experience, the stupid questions tend to be the ones that need answering the most. On my first day of my Archaeology of Ancient Italy, I asked what period of Italy we’d be covering. Starring right back at me on the syllabus was the answer. However, the professor still answered my question and expanded upon the answer.

4) Planners



It doesn’t have to be a physical planner, although I’ve found that it works best for me; a planner of some kind will work wonders to get you through syllabus week and the semester. I have a Happy Planner, but I know people who simply put the due dates for assignments in their phone calendars. Whatever works best for you should be fine, but after five syllabus weeks, I always use something to get organized.

5) Relaxing



Syllabus week is supposed to be like wading into the ocean; the undertow can pull you in if you’re not careful. To avoid this, I work on finding time to relax. For instance, I went to the gym with friends and went to dinner. Something that simple could make or break the week.

These are just five things that helped me get through the week. What might help you?