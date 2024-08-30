Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hand behind head displaying Aggie Ring inside of a stadium
Original photo by Lilly Davis
I Got My Aggie Ring – Now What?

Audrey Hendrick
On April 11, 2024, I finally got my Aggie Ring. As someone who grew up in the College Station area with parents that both graduated from Texas A&M, this is something that I have been looking forward to my whole life.  As a senior graduating this December, my Ring Day is the highlight of my Spring semester – but the whole thing felt anti-climatic.

No one prepared me for exactly how fast paced Ring Day is. Once you enter the building during your time slot, you are ushered out in less than 5 minutes. I absolutely understand why – there are a lot of people on Ring Day and it helps keep wait times down. But to me, it made the whole process of getting an Aggie Ring feel unsatisfying. I spent hours getting ready and looked forward to this day my entire college career – just for Ring Day to be over in about 5 minutes.

The only thing left to look forward to is graduating this semester – and that’s scary to think about. I spent so much time thinking about getting my Aggie Ring that I forgot to think about what comes next.

