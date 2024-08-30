I Got My Aggie Ring – Now What?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 11, 2024, I finally got my Aggie Ring. As someone who grew up in the College Station area with parents that both graduated from Texas A&M, this is something that I have been looking forward to my whole life. As a senior graduating this December, my Ring Day is the highlight of my Spring semester – but the whole thing felt anti-climatic.

No one prepared me for exactly how fast paced Ring Day is. Once you enter the building during your time slot, you are ushered out in less than 5 minutes. I absolutely understand why – there are a lot of people on Ring Day and it helps keep wait times down. But to me, it made the whole process of getting an Aggie Ring feel unsatisfying. I spent hours getting ready and looked forward to this day my entire college career – just for Ring Day to be over in about 5 minutes.

The only thing left to look forward to is graduating this semester – and that’s scary to think about. I spent so much time thinking about getting my Aggie Ring that I forgot to think about what comes next.