Hozier’s Newest Hits: All the Songs from the ‘Unheard’ EP

On March 22, 2024 Hozier released the Unheard EP, landing at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 200 albums in its first week. The popular folk artist released the album Unreal Unearth in 2023, loosely based on Dante’s Inferno. The tracks from Unheard are 4 that didn’t make the cut for the album release. Here’s a breakdown of the tracks:

The EP’s standout song, “Too Sweet“, is about rejecting a woman for being too sweet. Five days after the EP’s release, the track was released as a single and debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, just behind “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims. The artist teased the release of his EP using the song in a short TikTok, building anticipation for both the song and the EP. The song features a strong baseline and catchy melody with Hoziers seductive vocals. The track is number 1 in US Hot Rock & Alternative songs.

This track is a collaboration between Hozier and Allison Russell. Allison is a Black Canadian pop artist who has been nominated for 4 Grammys and won Best American Roots Performance for the performance of her song “Eve Was Black“. If you haven’t listened to her music, I highly recommend it. Their song is the second track on the album and offsets the darker tone of “Too Sweet” with its acoustic entrance and light melody. Under the bright music hides a message of healing for the oppressed sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The song debuted at 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 but has quickly become my favorite of the EP.

Similar in tone to “To Be Alone” from Hozier’s self-titled album, “Empire Now” starts vaguely Western but transitions into Hozier’s signature Folk-Rock style after the first verse. When placed in the context of the Unreal Unearth album, the song makes complete sense and beautifully complements the other tracks. The track felt slightly disjointed from the rest of the EP, though tangentially related to “Wildflower and Barley“. The track alone stands strong and is an anti-colonialist anthem. Hozier hails from Ireland, which the British famously colonized. Irish culture has continued despite the English domination and has taken on anti-imperialist sentiments. The song reached its peak position of 98th on the Billboard Hot 100.

I haven’t found much information about the song’s meaning directly from the musician. My interpretation is that Hozier is singing about depression and making an effort to feel good again after feeling low. The song has a beautifully light tone that’s reminiscent of spring. It provides some nice levity from “Empire Now“, but hasn’t seen as wide a reception.

The Unheard EP is a great addition to Hozier’s discography. If anyone is unfamiliar with Hozier and wants an introduction to his music, this is a great place to start.