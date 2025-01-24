How An Impulse Decision Became the Highlight of my Freshman Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Experience as a Freshman Counselor for Aggie Transition Camps

“CONGRATULATIONS! You have been selected to be a part of Howdy Camp 2025!” my phone screen read. I reread the message as I thought about myself from two weeks ago, deciding to sign myself up for this, and wondering why.

A few weeks prior, my roommate and I had impulsively signed up to be Aggie Transition Camps (ATC) counselors. The concept was similar to Fish Camp but intended for students transferring to Texas A&M for the spring semester. As freshmen, we had just gone through Fish Camp in the summer ourselves and were still shocked that we had gone from campers to counselors in just one semester.

As the only freshmen counselors, we knew it would be challenging. Almost everyone in the organization was older than we were, and once we were assigned our respective camps, we were split up, leaving me to be the only freshman counselor in my camp – Camp Marshall.

It took some time to adjust to the role and responsibilities and get to know my fellow counselors, most of whom already knew each other because they had attended Aggie Transition Camps themselves. I was the outlier.

As the date for camp drew nearer, I was filled with more and more anxiety. I’ve always been soft-spoken and introverted. I started questioning whether this role was right for me. I couldn’t have been more nervous as we prepared for camp by creating, memorizing, and rehearsing numerous skits, planning our discussion group activities, and mentally readying ourselves for three jam-packed days. And it certainly didn’t help that most campers would be older than I was, yet I was supposed to lead them.

However, once January 2, the day before camp, rolled around, I felt great excitement for what the next three days would bring.

Although I could fill numerous pages with my camp experience, I’ll keep things brief. What I thought would feel like a chore suddenly became the highlight of my freshman year thus far.

After greeting all the campers and taking the roughly two-hour-long bus ride there, filled with activities for us to familiarize ourselves with the campers, we finally arrived at Lakeview – our home for the next three days.

As we began performing our skits and meeting in discussion groups, any fears I had before camp seemed to evaporate into thin air. I finally felt like I could be the most authentic version of myself with my fellow counselors and the campers to give them the best first impression of the Aggie family I could.

During our time at camp, we taught the campers the yells, traditions, and all about the culture at A&M to ease any worries they might have before being thoroughly indoctrinated into the A&M community. Despite running on just a few hours of sleep each night, camp was a blast!

I met so many amazing people and have forged strong, genuine connections through ATC and by going to camp. I couldn’t have asked for a better first experience as a first-time freshman counselor. Despite being incredibly nervous initially, branching out of my comfort zone to put myself out there was my best decision.

I would have been shocked if I had told high school me that I would be a proud camp counselor less than a year after graduating. Who knew this impulse decision would turn into a life lesson? Even though it might seem scary at first, taking part in something new, who knows, it might just turn into a core memory you’ll always look back on fondly.

So, put yourself out there and try new things. Know that it’s okay to feel nervous, but sometimes, the best experiences come from taking those first uncertain steps into the unknown. You might just surprise yourself with what you’re capable of achieving.