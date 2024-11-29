This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, November 29, 2024 – Come explore Holiday Magic at Sue Haswell Memorial Park on December 5, 2024 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. The park offers free admission and lots of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Activities include:

Hot Chocolate & Cookies

Face Painting

Arts & Crafts

Letters to Santa

Scavenger Hunt

Snow Hill (Participation Form Required)

Movie Showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Bring your family and friends and discover the magic of the holidays right here in Bryan!

For More Information Click Here:

https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/holiday-magic-at-sue-haswell-memorial-park-2/

For the Snow Tubing Hill Participation Form Click Here:

https://weblink.bryantx.gov/Forms/snowhill?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkkGoBHRTOFvSZZxfYVQmee7tgRalgM29PHMzYH13U9dv9XqmOywRalYX7UfW1yQ