Photo by Joshua Lam from Unsplash
Holiday Magic at Sue Haswell Memorial Park!

Claire Stevens
College Station, Texas, November 29, 2024 – Come explore Holiday Magic at Sue Haswell Memorial Park on December 5, 2024 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. The park offers free admission and lots of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Activities include:

  • Hot Chocolate & Cookies
  • Face Painting
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Letters to Santa
  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Snow Hill (Participation Form Required)
  • Movie Showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Bring your family and friends and discover the magic of the holidays right here in Bryan!

For More Information Click Here:

https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/holiday-magic-at-sue-haswell-memorial-park-2/

For the Snow Tubing Hill Participation Form Click Here:

https://weblink.bryantx.gov/Forms/snowhill?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkkGoBHRTOFvSZZxfYVQmee7tgRalgM29PHMzYH13U9dv9XqmOywRalYX7UfW1yQ

