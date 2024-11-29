This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.
College Station, Texas, November 29, 2024 – Come explore Holiday Magic at Sue Haswell Memorial Park on December 5, 2024 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. The park offers free admission and lots of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy!
Activities include:
- Hot Chocolate & Cookies
- Face Painting
- Arts & Crafts
- Letters to Santa
- Scavenger Hunt
- Snow Hill (Participation Form Required)
- Movie Showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Bring your family and friends and discover the magic of the holidays right here in Bryan!
For More Information Click Here:
https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/holiday-magic-at-sue-haswell-memorial-park-2/
For the Snow Tubing Hill Participation Form Click Here:
https://weblink.bryantx.gov/Forms/snowhill?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkkGoBHRTOFvSZZxfYVQmee7tgRalgM29PHMzYH13U9dv9XqmOywRalYX7UfW1yQ