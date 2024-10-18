This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 18, 2024 – It’s officially fall time and Halloweentown in Historic Downtown Bryan is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with your family and friends!

Halloweentown is a free event with activities including trick or treating, a costume contest, photo stations, and more! There are also many shops around the area with fall decorations, so be sure to stop by and shop through the stores as well.

The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on October 27th, so grab your friends and loved ones, dress up as your favorite character, and visit Halloweentown!

Visit this link for more information: https://www.destinationbryan.com/halloweentown/

Have a spooky time!