Halloween Movie Nights @ Stage 12

College Station, Texas, October 4, 2024 – It is now spooky season and you know what that means… spooky movie nights! 🎬👻 Thankfully Stage 12 at Brookeshire Brothers has you covered with the Halloween themed movie nights this month to get you in the Halloween spirit.
⬆(Thats you and your friends on spooky movie night!)
The dates and movies that will be shown are listed below and they are free to attend. All of these nights will start at 6 PM. They will have popcorn and concessions, themed snacks, coffee, and a deli menu if you want movie snacks while you watch (I’m not sure why you wouldn’t!).
- October 10th – I Know What You Did Last Summer
- October 17th – Casper
- October 24th – The Conjuring
Grab all your friends and/or significant other for a fun, spooky, and free movie night! 🎃🎬🍫👻🍬🍿🕸️🐈⬛