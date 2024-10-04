Halloween Movie Nights @ Stage 12

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, October 4, 2024 – It is now spooky season and you know what that means… spooky movie nights! 🎬👻 Thankfully Stage 12 at Brookeshire Brothers has you covered with the Halloween themed movie nights this month to get you in the Halloween spirit.

⬆(Thats you and your friends on spooky movie night!)

The dates and movies that will be shown are listed below and they are free to attend. All of these nights will start at 6 PM. They will have popcorn and concessions, themed snacks, coffee, and a deli menu if you want movie snacks while you watch (I’m not sure why you wouldn’t!).

October 10th – I Know What You Did Last Summer

October 17th – Casper

October 24th – The Conjuring

Grab all your friends and/or significant other for a fun, spooky, and free movie night! 🎃🎬🍫👻🍬🍿🕸️🐈‍⬛