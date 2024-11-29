“Glicked”: Getting Audiences to the Movie Theater

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gladiator II and Wicked: Part 1, two films releasing on the same day, yet with different intended audiences. We have seen this before, back in July of 2023 with Barbie and Oppenheimer, ala “Barbenheimer”. This online phenomenon is propelling audiences to watch and support both movies, rather than dividing them.

“Barbenheimer” was the social media movement of the summer of 23. This online trend launched both movies into successful box office turnouts. When Wicked: Part 1 got bumped up to release on the same day as Gladiator II fans online quickly dawned the new term “Glicked”.

Both movies have already been successful at the box office. Wicked: Part 1 claimed the title as the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in its opening weekend. Gladiator II is director Ridley Scott’s highest performing movie of his career at the overseas box office.

Wicked: Part 1 honors the first act of the 20 year old musical. With standout performances from the two main stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I am patiently waiting till this time next year to finish out the story with part 2.

The soundtrack to this movie has been stuck in my head ever since and I’ve been listening to it on repeat. The choreo to “What Is This Feeling?” has been blowing up on TikTok for good reason, and was definitely my favorite musical sequence from the film. Please note I will be singing Cynthia’s Defying Gravity riff every chance I get.

With nearly 450 advertising partners, it’s obvious this movie was set for success. Although I have never seen the Broadway production, this movie makes me want to book my tickets to New York City to see this musical in its original form. Spoiler Alert: Like I said, I don’t know much about the musical, but I did appreciate the cameos from the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

I cannot wait to see more from the ensemble cast, led by the charismatic Jonathan Bailey and comedic standout Bowen Yang. How the story of The Wizard of Oz plays out in this, I am not sure, but can’t wait to see it in theaters. Until then I will be learning the lyrics to the act 2 songs.

Gladiator II has hit theaters almost 25 years after the original. We follow Paul Mescal on his journey to becoming a gladiator, just like the original. Without spoiling too much, this film does a good job keeping what the original left for them.

I have to say this, I am such a fan of Paul Mescal and have been since Normal People. He is truly one of my favorite actors and I love watching his projects, and this was his first film truly leading a blockbuster, and I think he did amazing, even being across the screen from the icon and movie star Denzel Washington.

This movie was definitely my Roman Empire with intense battle scenes made for the theater. The scene with the Colosseum filling up with water for an intense boat battle was a highlight for me. For me, it felt better paced than the original, with the set up dawning on for half the movie, while the opening scene in the sequel immediately sets us up for an impending battle.

The ensemble cast must be mentioned and is the reason I loved this movie so much. Everyone knows how to command the camera, even the monkey. Pedro Pascal shows us the growth of the man who leads the Roman army while Fred Hechinger delivers a psychotic performance as one of the Emperors of Rome.

Both movies are spectacular in their own realms and highlight the magic of movies. Make sure to go see these two movies the way they were intended, on the big screen, while you still can.