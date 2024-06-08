George Strait Takes on Kyle Field

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, June 8, 2024 – What some may call the greatest country artist of all time is making his way to perform at the one and only Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the heart of the Aggies. George Strait and Parker McCollum will perform together at Kyle Field on June 15, 2024.

George Strait grew up in Pearsall, Texas, and did not listen to much country music. While in the Army stationed in Hawaii, he found his calling as a country artist. “In 1973, he auditioned for and won the role of singer in a country band on base. He absorbed the music of Hank Williams, George Jones, and Merle Haggard, and Haggard’s tribute album to the legendary Bob Wills, A Tribute to the Best Damn Fiddle Player in the World (or, My Salute to Bob Wills), was instrumental in turning Strait in the direction of western swing,” according to the Country Music Hall of Fame website.

George Strait has continued to grow his career since 1973, creating many great hits while always staying within the genre he thrives in. According to the George Strait website, “he currently holds two all-time records for the ACM Awards with 19 wins and 81 nominations over the course of his career.” Strait has had sixty number-one hits throughout his career and, hopefully, many more to come.

Seeing George Strait in concert will always be a great experience. Don’t miss out on seeing him live at Kyle Field on Saturday, June 15, 2024.