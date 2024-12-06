Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As a junior in college, the fact that this past Thanksgiving was my first time not spent with family in my hometown is kind of surprising. 

It’s definitely quite common for many college students not to go home every holiday or break that universities give for a ton of different reasons. For me, however, I live less than two hours from my family, so I visit them WAY more than the average college student. I love visiting back home on the weekends, even if it’s only for like a day and a half. There’s nothing better than getting out of this town, and regressing into a five year old that gets taken care of. My parents also love having me home; I’m super grateful for that. 

But this year our schedules didn’t align, so I just stayed in my college apartment for Thanksgiving break. Being as family-oriented as I am, not seeing my family for a holiday was a weird change. It was a strange melancholic feeling, with a tinge of loneliness. 

Nearly all my friends went home for break, so I was looking at three days spent alone, doing absolutely nothing. Which sounds not-so-long and deceivingly nice after a crazy hectic semester – not to mention, right before finals… but one day in, and I was already over it. I went shopping for both groceries and goodies, worked out, cleaned my room, the whole reset routine, and still left with the whole day in front of me.

The part that hit me the most for some reason, was seeing my entire street empty when we’re all usually competing for a parking spot in front of our townhomes. It felt ominous and altogether somewhat dreary, especially when you add the getting dark at 4:30 PM because of the daylight savings aspect to it.

Luckily I had a friend who at the last minute ended up not going home for the week, and was actually making a mini Thanksgiving dinner. Not to be dramatic, but having her here and having something to look forward to on Thanksgiving, helped me more than she could know. We had a great day of cooking, watching sitcoms, and eating some really yummy food. It was ironically my first real Thanksgiving dinner, with all the traditional fix-ins.

It was remarkable seeing her take the time and effort to make the holiday special despite having no reason to, other than genuine interest in making her day a good one. She wanted to have the proper Thanksgiving and chose to do it herself when given no other option. 

So after this first holiday away from family and the loved ones I usually spend it with, I can understand both sides of it. First off, holidays with family should be loved and cherished cause it won’t always be like that. That particular feeling of the warmth and glow of being home is unmatched. But also, there is something special about making the holiday YOUR own and looking at it as getting to celebrate it how you want. Everyone has to begin somewhere, and it’s one of the aspects of adulting we all have to look forward to, so I’m glad I got a taste of it right now.

