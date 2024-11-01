Falling into outfits: How to Build a Transitional Wardrobe for the Fall Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally cooling down in College Station and it’s time to bring out the fall outfits. It can be hard to build autumn outfits when the heat kicks in at noon, but here are some tips and staple pieces you can include in your wardrobe for the upcoming sweater weather. These pieces are simple, very customizable, and can be worn in any fashion aesthetic. Cold weather can make me feel a bit unproductive, but the right outfit makes my day.

Neutral top, tees, or tanks.

Every outfit needs a good base. It can be a neutral tank top, bodysuit, or a tee. You can pair the top with anything on the bottom. For a casual look, opt for a pair of jeans in dark denim. To elevate the basic top, you can pair it with a long satin skirt for going out or a pair of trousers. If it warms up throughout the day, a basic top will allow breathability in any outfit combination. A rule that I live by is that if I wear a short sleeve top I’ll mix it with pants, and if I wear a long sleeve blouse, then I’ll match a short skirt or dress.

A staple sweater.

An autumn must-have are sweaters. The colors of this fall season, as seen on social media, are burgundy, chocolate brown, muted green, and light gray. The Texas weather is very unpredictable, so for the chilly mornings a lightweight cardigan will do. They can be worn with a white tee, denim, and dark red ballet flats for a trendier look. Or for an edgier look mix a gray buttoned cardigan with a black pleated skirt and biker boots. For the colder days, a chunkier sweater hits the spot. A colorful tone can brighten the cloudy days or earthy colors will fit right in with the fallen leaves. One of my personal favorites are oversized sweater since they are both cute and comfortable.

Versatile bottoms.

Aside from the top, a look can’t be complete without a good bottom. Play around with jorts, midi skirts, trouser pants, and jeans. If you are wearing a basic top, a patterned trouser will add spice to the outfit. If you lean more into neutrals, like myself, then mess around with texture. Corduroy, leather, and obviously denim are amazing fabrics to wear. They keep you warm and stylish. Since the autumn weather hasn’t fully set in, a denim on denim look is your best choice. It can keep you warm but not so warm that you’ll break a sweat. It is a great combination, especially for those days when you feel like you have nothing to wear. Lastly, I can’t forget wearing tights with skirts. Since the evenings are cooling down, a perfect look of colorful tights with a neutral skirt gives the outfit some character.

Don’t forget the accesories!

Lastly, accessories can make or break the outfit. I love watching TikToks about wearing v.s. styling. It’s always in the details and accessories can truly elevate a look. Dainty jewelry, skinny scarves, thin ribbon bows, and boots are amazing transitional staples. A nice pair of chunky earrings can be worn throughout any season. A dainty necklace paired with a matching bracelet exudes an air of elegance. Boots of all sorts from Dr. Martens to cowboy boots are cute and functional. Another great shoe are flats. They can be silver, animal print, bright red, or a classic black with a bit of height. If you are in a rush, a quick pony with a white ribbon adds a feminine flair.

It can be frustrating to figure out what to wear in the in-between season of summer and fall. Nevertheless, these key tips will help ease those early mornings. I can’t wait for the cold to finally stay and wear all my fall outfits.