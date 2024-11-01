Fall Lippie Combos: My Favorite Shades for this Season

In the cooler days of the season, I have finally begun to say goodbye to the summer shades. I absolutely love the deeper shades of red, purple, and dark browns. Recently, I have favorited lipliners and have tried many throughout the summer. There are plenty of lippies that go well with each other. All you need is a lipliner and one lipstick or lip oil and you’ve got yourself a great combination. From berry shades to deep warm nudes, I have compiled a small list of my best lippie combos that so far have fit my autumn makeup. Because I am not someone who spends hundreds of dollars on makeup products, I have narrowed them down to a more cheaper option. There are tons of great products at an affordable price. I have tried each and every one of these. And they are also super budget friendly! These combinations include a lipstick or lip oil and always a lip liner. All of these combinations can be found in Ulta Beauty.
- E.L.F lip oil in “Honey Talks” ($8) and Morphe Filling Gel Lip Liner in “Other Half” ($8)
-
If you want something that is a cool brown tone that fits an “everyday” look, this is the combination you need to try. Not only is it budget friendly, but when I wear it, it is compatible with a basic makeup look.
- E.L.F Lip oil in “Jam Session” ($8) and NYX Slim lip pencil in “PLUM” ($5)
-
This is a darker burgundy color. I loved how much tint the lip oil had. If you are a darker red girly, and love the “vampire” look, this lip combo is for you. It is not a full on maroon painted look, but a subtle dark red.
- Milani lipstick in “Nude Creme” ($7) and NYX Lipliner in “Nude Beige” ($5)
-
If you love the warm nudes, this is a perfect combination for a simpler look. It has a slight brown to it. I love the lipstick, it has a very creamy texture, and glides smoothly across the lips.
- Clinique Almost Lipstick in “Black Honey” ($25) and L.A. GIRL Shockwave Lip piner in “Karma” ($5)
-
The Clinique black honey lipstick is very popular, especially in achieving the perfect “fall” look. Pair it with the lipliner and it is such a gorgeous combination of dark maroon. I loved the deep red, and how shiny it was at the same time.