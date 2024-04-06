This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 6, 2024 – Looking for a fun activity to fill a beautiful April Saturday? How does a free downtown activity with live music, crafts, shopping, and more sound?!

Downtown Bryan is throwing a Street & Art Fair that is full of fun activities for the whole family. The fair will be going on from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on April 13th between Main Street and Bryan Avenue.

New activities this year include a Refreshment Zone, a Youth Art Tent, and a Performance Art Tent!

For more details and information, click this link: https://www.destinationbryan.com/art-fair/.

This event will be so fun for college students and families alike, and we hope that you get to experience the beauty of Downtown Bryan during this event!