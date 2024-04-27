Did I Just Make The Playlist of The Summer?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a confession to make: lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of pop music. To most people, this probably doesn’t seem like a big deal. Pop music has its name for a reason… it’s popular. That being said, I have always felt guilty for enjoying the pop genre. Music elitism and gatekeeping online have reinforced the idea that obscurity is one of the best indicators of music quality. Sometimes it feels like the more popular a song becomes, the less cool it is to admit you like it.

In my opinion, pop music shouldn’t need to be reduced to a guilty pleasure! Music is a way to experience a variety of emotions, including joy. So why should I feel embarrassed for listening to Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo? I’ve decided that the summer of 2024 is the season I allow myself to have fun and play silly music without shame. To get the silliness started, I’ve created a couple of playlists for pop listeners to enjoy this summer!

Songs for a hot afternoon by the pool:

These are a few low-tempo pop songs for the chill pool day I picture when I think of summertime. The inspiration song behind this playlist is Sabrina Carpenter’s newest single, Espresso.

Songs to blast in the car:

These are songs that I can’t help but sing when they queue up on my driving playlist. I think they would be perfect for a summer day trip. The inspiration behind this playlist is I Think He Knows by Taylor Swift.

Happy listening, everyone!