Photo by Kyle Head from Unsplash
Dance Arts Society Presents: Under the Lights Spring 2024 Show!

Christine Bui
College Station, Texas, April 19, 2024 – Dance Arts Society’s (DAS) Spring 2024 Show, “Under the Lights,” was scheduled for April 14th at 2:00 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets for the event were available for purchase at the MSC Box Office windows or by phone at 979-845-1234. Pricing options include $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $15 for a virtual ticket.

Senior Biomedical Sciences major, Abagail Leal ’24, shares her enthusiasm for the event: “DAS is a student-run and choreographed organization that gives dancers with any major or experience the opportunity to be in an end-of-semester show. Every detail of the dance is decided by the student choreographer, from the dance itself to the music, lighting, and costumes. I am fortunate to be in the show this year with my dance, and I love all of my fellow dancers. Please come and support the Dance Arts Society at this year’s end-of-semester show on April 14th at 2:00 PM.”

Tickets for “Under the Lights” were available for purchase until 1:00 p.m. on the day of the event, with the Zoom link being emailed to virtual ticket holders by 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the Dance Arts Society’s Spring 2024 Show, visit the DAS Instagram here, or contact the MSC Box Office.

Christine is a new member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is eager to start writing articles, find her writing style, and work with the Public Relations committee this semester. As a member of the PR committee, she will be responsible for submitting t-shirt designs, writing press releases, assisting in organizing brand events, and distributing merchandise. She is excited to make new friends and hopes to grow both professionally and as a writer. She is a first-generation college student and is currently a senior Biomedical Sciences major with a minor in Spanish at Texas A&M University. Her coursework has provided different writing experiences ranging from lab reports to creative writing. Beyond Her Campus, Christine works as a part-time Pediatric Home Health Aide. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine in the future, and she looks forward to strengthening her writing skills through her involvement in Her Campus. If Christine isn’t studying, she can be found listening to music, reading at coffee shops, thrifting, or drawing. She also loves going on adventures, playing volleyball, going to concerts, and collecting stickers. She is an extrovert who loves to meet new people, so if you ever run into her, chat with her about anything Marvel-related, her favorite band (Hippo Campus), or music/book recommendations!