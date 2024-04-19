Dance Arts Society Presents: Under the Lights Spring 2024 Show!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, April 19, 2024 – Dance Arts Society’s (DAS) Spring 2024 Show, “Under the Lights,” was scheduled for April 14th at 2:00 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets for the event were available for purchase at the MSC Box Office windows or by phone at 979-845-1234. Pricing options include $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $15 for a virtual ticket.

Senior Biomedical Sciences major, Abagail Leal ’24, shares her enthusiasm for the event: “DAS is a student-run and choreographed organization that gives dancers with any major or experience the opportunity to be in an end-of-semester show. Every detail of the dance is decided by the student choreographer, from the dance itself to the music, lighting, and costumes. I am fortunate to be in the show this year with my dance, and I love all of my fellow dancers. Please come and support the Dance Arts Society at this year’s end-of-semester show on April 14th at 2:00 PM.”

Tickets for “Under the Lights” were available for purchase until 1:00 p.m. on the day of the event, with the Zoom link being emailed to virtual ticket holders by 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the Dance Arts Society’s Spring 2024 Show, visit the DAS Instagram here, or contact the MSC Box Office.