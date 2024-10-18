The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As October 31st quickly approaches, there’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit and to set the spooky mood than with a carefully curated playlist. Whether you’re throwing a huge Halloween Bash, staying in for a fun fall night with the girls, or just enjoying the crisp fall air as the weather changes, the right music can enhance the atmosphere and bring out the magic of the spooky season. The right music has the power to transport you into an entirely different world, in this case, a spine-chilling kind of world.

Creating the perfect Halloween playlist requires a balance of eerie tracks, spooky fun anthems, and the obvious timeless classics that capture the spirit of Halloween. Spooky classics, modern hits and nostalgic anthems are really what brings the magic and spirit of Halloween to life.

The foundation for a great playlist starts with a few timeless classics. There are go-to hits that instantly bring out the Halloween spirit in everyone. Here’s a list of a few classic tracks to set the perfect nostalgic and playful mood.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

While the classics are a nostalgic need, adding in fresh modern hits is a must! These songs aren’t necessarily specific to Halloween, but they have the dark and eerie vibe of Halloween.

“Disturbia” by Rihanna “Cannibal” by Kesha “Take It Off” by Kesha “Bury a friend” by Billie Eilish “E.T.” by Katy Perry feat. Kanye West

Halloween is a time to embrace the playful and nostalgic side of things. Especially for us, college students, who grew up with iconic Disney Channel Halloween moments. These nostalgic and fun songs bring me back to my days watching “Monstober” on Disney Channel every time I hear them.

“Calling All The Monsters” by China Anne McClain “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas “Spooky Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. “I want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow

These Halloween songs are perfect for bringing back childhood memories while embracing the spooky spirit of the season. Whether this playlist is used for a party, carving pumpkins, or just enjoying the fall atmosphere, these tracks will set the mood and make your Halloween perfect! So, roll down the windows, let the crisp fall air blow in, and turn up the volume to transport you into a spooky and playful world of Halloween!