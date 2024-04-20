College Station’s Margarita Festival 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, April 20, 2024 – College Station is having its very own local margarita contest on April 28 from 12pm – 6pm! If you’re 21 or over, come out to Century Square and vote with others to crown the best Margarita in College Station. Tickets can be purchased starting at $26, which will get you entry to the festival at 3 pm, 10 Premium Tequila Margarita samples, your voting chip, and 1 raffle ticket entered into a raffle for a trip to Mexico!

The winner will be announced at 6:15 pm, and will be the jar with the most voting chips! They’ll win $1,000 and the title of best Margarita in College Station!

A Portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to the Alexiam Foundation benefiting Children’s Charities. Other festivities include food trucks, street tacos, and a live DJ, all held in a beer garden.

Buy your ticket, stop by for drinks and tacos, and cast your vote!!

For more information click here: LINK

Sunday: April 28, 2024: 12 pm – 6 pm

Location: 175 Century Square Dr. College Station, TX 77840