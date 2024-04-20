Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Culture > Entertainment

College Station’s Margarita Festival 2024

Aditi Jakkani
College Station, Texas, April 20, 2024 – College Station is having its very own local margarita contest on April 28 from 12pm – 6pm! If you’re 21 or over, come out to Century Square and vote with others to crown the best Margarita in College Station. Tickets can be purchased starting at $26, which will get you entry to the festival at 3 pm, 10 Premium Tequila Margarita samples, your voting chip, and 1 raffle ticket entered into a raffle for a trip to Mexico!

The winner will be announced at 6:15 pm, and will be the jar with the most voting chips! They’ll win $1,000 and the title of best Margarita in College Station!

A Portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to the Alexiam Foundation benefiting Children’s Charities. Other festivities include food trucks, street tacos, and a live DJ, all held in a beer garden. 

Buy your ticket, stop by for drinks and tacos, and cast your vote!!

For more information click here: LINK

Sunday: April 28, 2024: 12 pm – 6 pm

Location: 175 Century Square Dr. College Station, TX 77840

Aditi Jakkani is a second-year member of the HER Campus at TAMU chapter. As part of the Events Committee in the chapter, she helps in organizing social events for chapter members. Through these events, the chapter gets the chance to socialize and bond in a more informal environment. Her writing covers personal experiences and recommendations for college students, with a particular focus on Texas A&M students. Apart member for her time spent with HER Campus at TAMU, Aditi is currently a Sophomore General Engineering major at Texas A&M. She works in food service, as a barista at an on-campus Starbucks. Aditi hopes to work within a Technological setting, with a focus on Data Analytics or Cybersecurity, in the future. She treats her articles written for HER Campus as her creative outlet in the midst of her STEM surroundings and considers the discipline and skill derived from writing, valuable in being a well-rounded individual. She has conducted a 7-month long research project, a qualitative correlational analysis study, as the main focus of a high school course. This resulted in a research report discussing the access to environmentally ethical clothing for female adolescents and identified ethical fashion consumption barriers in suburban areas for them. In her free time, Aditi enjoys reading psychological thriller novels and listening to Podcasts. Her workout style of choice is any cardio or reformer Pilates. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially while trying new coffee shops or restaurants. Her perfect day would end snuggled up with her dog, Abby, and hopefully will add a kitten to her life soon!