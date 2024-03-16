Classical Music is Cool! Fun Recs for New Listeners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As soon as we sit down to study, often the very first thing we reach for is our headphones or earbuds. The right music can make or break a study session!

Perhaps you’ve heard people talk about how music with no lyrics is supposedly better for studying, and you’re curious to see if that’s true. Either way, classical music is a popular music genre for studying or for relaxing. If you’re new to the world of classical music, or if the names of pieces make absolutely no sense to you, here are some recommendations to check out!

(Some background info about me; I’ve been listening to classical music since birth, and have been playing instruments for nearly that long. I have a fairly short attention span despite loving classical music, so I’m picky about what helps me study and focus. Hopefully, they work for you too!)

Brain stimulating and intense

The pieces below are great for when you need faster or more stimulating music to help you keep focus; most of these will be in a minor key, so while the tempo is fast, they’re not necessarily upbeat.

Symphony no. 9 in e minor, op. 95 “from the new world” This piece by Antonin Dvorak is big, bold, and intense, suited for when you’re in a time crunch. However, it is definitely a longer piece, clocking in at 12 minutes and 14 seconds. ROMEO and JULIET, op. 64 / act 1: dance of the knights By Sergei Prokofiev, this piece has a well-known beginning and is once again more intense until it calms down in the middle. MASQUERADE (SUITE): 1. Waltz Composed by Aram Khachaturian, this piece is once again full of character and passion, though more on the mysterious side. 24 preludes, op 11: no. 14 in e-flat minor This is a piano piece by Alexander Scriabin which could definitely be used as a villain theme; it’s extremely ominous and intense. However, it’s on the shorter side of piano pieces; just over a minute. moonlight sonata 3rd movement The third movement of one of Ludwig van Beethoven’s most famous works, this fast-paced piano piece is good for keeping focus. torched and wrecked A part of David Skidmore’s composition Aliens with Extraordinary Abilities, “Torched and Wrecked” is not necessarily classical music, but it’s a crazy percussion ensemble. It immediately starts off with rapid, overlapping notes and slowly shifting harmonies, and while it sounds busy, it does so in a pleasant way.

CALM AND CHILL STUDY

If you’re looking for softer, flowing, and emotionally moving pieces, these are some of my recs!

carnival of the animals: The swan Arguably one of the most popular cello pieces ever composed, “The Swan” by Camille Saint-Saens is almost otherwordly with its beautiful melody. the nutcracker, op. 71, act ii: no 14a, pas de deux A cello-and-harp heavy piece from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this piece starts very soothing and flowing, but builds up to a beautiful and moving climax. The lark ascending By Ralph Vaughan Williams, the Lark Ascending is honestly one of the most emotional pieces I have ever heard. It has both slow and quicker-paced sections, and is just over 16 minutes long. from darkness, light: iii. prelude This piece was actually created by Emily Howell, a computer program created by David Cope that writes music. It makes for excellent background music, though it it more mysterous than the other pieces in this section. ASTURIAS (leyenda) A classical guitar piece by Isaac Albeniz, “Asturias (Leyenda)” is excellent study material, and while it does get more intense, the soft guitar sound keeps it from becoming too distracting. I find that “Asturias” blends in nicely to the background so it’s awesome music for when you need to lock in! arabesque no. 1 This piece by Claude Debussy sounds like a stream flowing past a grassy riverbank under a bright blue sky, dotted with clouds like sheep in the fields.

Happy and upbeat

Maybe you need a mood boost while studying! These pieces sound bright and cheery.

ENGLISH folk song suite: i and iii These two movements from Ralph Vaughan Williams perfectly capture the spirit of the English countryside, and are some of my favorites. Carnival of the animals: aviary With a quick flute melody and bubbly strings in the background, Aviary by Camille Saint-Saens is light and joyful. ‘s wonderful By no other than George Gershwin himself, “‘S Wonderful” sounds like everything right with summer and happy occasions. If only it was longer than a minute!

Thanks for reading. Happy listening!