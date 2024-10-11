Classic Seasonal Flicks I Will Be Watching this October

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has finally arrived! As the leaves transform into vibrant orange and browns and the cool breeze sweeps through the evening, there is nothing quite like snuggling up with the soft blanket alongside friends, family, and pets. With the arrival of Autumn comes the excitement of spooky season and Halloween in October.

To get everyone in the spirit, here are my top 15 favorite films , both spooky and festive with my own personal explanations of the movies, that will make October truly special!

Honorable Mentions: TV Shows

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

Supernatural (2005-2020)

Friends (1994-2004)

Only Murders in the Building (2021-Current)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

MY TOP 15 MOVIES TO WATCH THIS OCTOBER

Halloween Town (1998)

A girl and her little brother and sister visit their grandmother, a witch, who lives in Halloweentown where Halloween is every single day. This Disney Channel original movie brings back nostalgia and is a fun watch to see with anyone.

hocus pocus (1993)

A high schooler named Max moves from the big city to Salem, where his sister has garnered the interest of three very iconic but evil sister witches who want to become immortal. With the help of a cat called Beans, Max, his little sister Dani, and Max’s classmate Allison try to stop them.

Scream (1995)

A girl with mommy issues, for good reasons, and her high school friends along with a reporter and cop are terrorized by a guy with a ghost mask. An iconic slasher film that is essential to watch this October. As well as many of the sequels are very well done and fun to watch.

it’s the great pumpkin, charlie brown (1966)

The Peanuts group celebrating Halloween…and there is a great big pumpkin. You cannot go wrong with this classic October movie.

The Conjuring (2013)

In the 1970’s a large family moves to a new home that happens to be heavily haunted by malevolent spirits and obtains assistance from the famous demonologist and paranormal investigative couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. The most creepy detail of this movie is that the James Wan film is based on a true story.

the craft (1996)

A telecentric girl new to town joins 3 girls from her high school in wanting to become witches and joins them in a ritual . The girls soon learn that power becomes insatiable and go down deeper and deeper down a dark path while looking and dressing quite fashionably.

Coraline (2009)

An adolescent girl moves to the Pink Palace which has a weird remaining circus man with many mice, two sisters who used to be in the theatre business, and a peculiar boy who all tell her something is not quite right with the tiny door in her living room. She ends up finding a whole new, better world and more exciting parents who just so happen to have buttons for eyes .

children of the corn (1984)

A couple driving through the middle of nowhere finds a body in the road and ends up in a mysterious abandoned town surrounded by children who stay in the corn fields with malicious intentions . The town is run by a quite creepy child named Malachi who sends his followers, other children, to do his nefarious wishes.

pride and prejudice (2005)

Elizabeth Bennet – a self assured, smart woman – and her sisters are introduced to society to seek a husband. A brooding, rude, rich man named Mr. Darcy and his overly pleasant friends are men of society who meet the Bennet girls. A misunderstanding ensues and complex relationships form.

Twilight: New moon (2009)

A lonely high school girl who got broken up with by a 100-year-old sparkly vampire boyfriend proceeds to stare at her window for more than half the movie and has a werewolf best friend who wants to be with her. This movie is great to enjoy or criticize with friends!

Harry Potter and the prisoner from Azkaban (2004)

Wizards, Autumn, Werewolves, Dementors , and an adventure! What more can you ask for?

Monster House (2006)

A dynamic duo, Chowder and DJ, are quite literally stalking the neighbor across the street, Nebbercracker. While the old, grumpy, and rude neighbor is away, the kids explore the house. But soon the house starts having a mind of its own. Two become three and the teenagers begin to decipher and save themselves from the monster house.

remember the titans (2000)

A newly race-integrated high school in the 70s has a group of football players fight and come together against stereotypes, racial prejudice, and other teams. This movie itself surrounds itself with the fall seasons and always contains an uplifting and powerful message.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

A teacher inspired his students to read poetry at an all-boys preparatory school in the late 50’s. This film embodies the coziness of fall and the academic creativity to spiral into the real world.

paranorman (2012)

The town outcast, Norman, sees and talks to spirits. While wallowing in isolation, his estranged great-uncle warns that a curse is coming back to town and only Norman can stop it.