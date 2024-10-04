Charmed by Clairo: The 2024 ‘Charm’ Tour Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The wait has finally ended. On Saturday, American singer-songwriter Clairo returned to Houston for her Charm Tour, the first time in two years since her Sling Tour in 2022.

Outside White Oak Music Hall, fans stood in anticipation of the concert. Many fans bought tickets well ahead of time, when Clairo initially announced the North American leg of her Charm Tour in July.

By 6 p.m., the line was already long, stretching over a bridge outside the venue and into a nearby neighborhood. Despite the length of the line, it moved fairly quickly, and fans made it inside with plenty of time to buy merchandise, grab a bite to eat, and find their seats before the concert started.

South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou opened for Clairo. She performed a few of her songs, including “Touch”, “Lose My Head”, and “Witches”. However, she was forced to stop multiple times during the set due to technical malfunctions and a faulty microphone.

After the opener wrapped up her performance, the crowd’s anticipation only grew as they waited for Clairo to take the stage. Fans packed close together on the lawn in front of the stage around 8 p.m., excitedly talking amongst themselves as they awaited the artist’s appearance.

As Clairo and her band finally took the stage, loud cheers erupted from her audience. For her show, she wore a simple brown and white top with a black skirt to complement the chill vibe of the concert.

She kicked off the show with “Nomad”, “Second Nature”, and “Thank You”, all songs from her newest album, Charm. Throughout the concert, she played other songs from Charm, including songs featured in TikTok trends, like “Sexy to Someone” and “Juna”.

Although the Charm album was the main focus of her tour, songs from other albums and a few older singles also made the cut.

Clairo included quite a few songs from Immunity, namely “Softly”, “North”, and the notable “Bags”, for which the crowd went wild as soon as they heard the opening lyrics to the song. She also sang a few fan-favorite singles, like “Flaming Hot Cheetos” and “4EVER”.

Fan participation was seen throughout the entire show. During “Amoeba”, a song from Sling, the crowd was dancing and singing along. And during “Pier 4” fans shined their flashlights as Clairo sang the closing track of the Charm album.

Moreover, fans participated by dressing in outfits that matched Clairo’s style. The audience was a sea of Dr. Martens, Sambas, low-rise jeans, cute tops, and maxi skirts.

Although the concert was a great night of fun and music, Clairo left out her most popular song, “Sofia”, which has nearly 800,000,000 plays on Spotify alone, leaving fans a little upset. However, the amazing show put on by a talented artist was more than enough to satisfy fans, making the experience worth every penny.