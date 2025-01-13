Campus Partners: How Bringing My Pet Helped Me in My College Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are thinking about bringing your furry friend to your apartment while you are in college, I say go for it. Because college apartments are really particular in what kind of pet you bring, I suggest sticking towards a furry friend, a ferret, guinea pig, dog, or cat. College is a stressful time period, especially if you aren’t familiar with the town or the people. When I left for college, I left my cat behind for my family to take care of her. Although I soon found myself missing her when I was in school, constantly calling my sisters so that I could see her. And so, when I began my third year in college, I decided to bring her. These are some positives to bringing my cat to my college apartment.

Companionship & Motivation

My days usually stretch from 8am-8pm. Coming home from a long day was a relief, but felt even better when I knew I could come home to a friend. It brought me motivation to take care of her and, because I have my own room, it felt nice to have a companion. Although, because we are very busy people, a playful dog may not be the best during college. But, if you are willing to learn how to manage time, a furry friend can definitely be part of your routine. Because I have a cat, I have to build a routine, feed her, play with her, pick up after her. While these may be negatives to many people who have a crazy and busy routine, I think that it allows for me to learn how to manage my time and to start building good habits.

Joy to My Roommates

A lot of us share an apartment with three to four people when we are in college. My roommates absolutely love my cat, and my cat loves the attention. I have really great roommates and so, whenever I go home for a couple of days due to a doctors appointment or other tasks, I am able to have someone watch her for the night or two that I am gone. My friendly cat is also super sweet to my roommates and makes their day every once in a while. My cat makes us all at the end of the day a little more happier with the hardships of getting an education. Talk to your roommates! Maybe collectively getting a furry little helper may be in the cards for you.

The Wellbeing of My Pet

I have a better sense of security when I am watching my pet, and not having my family watch over her 24/7. I am in charge of determining her health and watching over her. It allows me to have a sense of responsibility to take care of her. Some of us need to learn how to build responsibility and I think the best way is to get a pet.

Lastly there is nothing better than the best cuddles and warmth when staying in. The “oohs” and “so cute!” when I show people my furry friend. It all leads to a form of happiness one way or another, so go to that shelter and get a campus companion today!