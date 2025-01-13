Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Campus Partners: How Bringing My Pet Helped Me in My College Experience

If you are thinking about bringing your furry friend to your apartment while you are in college, I say go for it. Because college apartments are really particular in what kind of pet you bring, I suggest sticking towards a furry friend, a ferret, guinea pig, dog, or cat. College is a stressful time period, especially if you aren’t familiar with the town or the people. When I left for college, I left my cat behind for my family to take care of her. Although I soon found myself missing her when I was in school, constantly calling my sisters so that I could see her. And so, when I began my third year in college, I decided to bring her. These are some positives to bringing my cat to my college apartment.

Companionship & Motivation

My days usually stretch from 8am-8pm. Coming home from a long day was a relief, but felt even better when I knew I could come home to a friend. It brought me motivation to take care of her and, because I have my own room, it felt nice to have a companion. Although, because we are very busy people, a playful dog may not be the best during college. But, if you are willing to learn how to manage time, a furry friend can definitely be part of your routine. Because I have a cat, I have to build a routine, feed her, play with her, pick up after her. While these may be negatives to many people who have a crazy and busy routine, I think that it allows for me to learn how to manage my time and to start building good habits.

Joy to My Roommates

A lot of us share an apartment with three to four people when we are in college. My roommates absolutely love my cat, and my cat loves the attention. I have really great roommates and so, whenever I go home for a couple of days due to a doctors appointment or other tasks, I am able to have someone watch her for the night or two that I am gone. My friendly cat is also super sweet to my roommates and makes their day every once in a while. My cat makes us all at the end of the day a little more happier with the hardships of getting an education. Talk to your roommates! Maybe collectively getting a furry little helper may be in the cards for you.

The Wellbeing of My Pet

I have a better sense of security when I am watching my pet, and not having my family watch over her 24/7. I am in charge of determining her health and watching over her. It allows me to have a sense of responsibility to take care of her. Some of us need to learn how to build responsibility and I think the best way is to get a pet.

Lastly there is nothing better than the best cuddles and warmth when staying in. The “oohs” and “so cute!” when I show people my furry friend. It all leads to a form of happiness one way or another, so go to that shelter and get a campus companion today!

