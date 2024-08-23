The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

When I moved to college, I don’t think I even knew how to make grilled cheese properly. But with broke times came broke measures and had me searching my pantry and fridge for the most ridiculous ingredients. I quickly realized after many experiments that spending money on groceries ultimately would save my budget in the long run, instead of spending $10-14 on just one meal. $10-14 can actually get you a meal for 2-3 days with the right recipes.

Garlic Mozz Balls

One of my favorite late night go to snacks has to be mozzarella balls. This recipe has just 5 simple ingredients. You’ll need:

One can pillsbury dough (biscuit dough) Mozzarella cheese 3 tbsp melted butter (salted) Garlic salt (or minced garlic) Italian seasoning (or oregano)

You’ll begin this recipe by preheating your oven to 420ºF. While that is warming up, grab your biscuit dough and lay it out on a baking sheet. I typically use butter or olive oil to make sure my dough doesn’t stick to the sheet/pan. Once you have your dough separated and layed out, grab your mozzarella cheese. I have done this recipe before with shredded cheese, and fresh mozzarella. Both tasted great. Now that you have your cheese out either place or sprinkle your cheese onto the center of each biscuit. Once each biscuit has been cheesed to your liking, you get to make the dough into little balls. By picking up the dough and rolling it in your hand you can easily create small mozzarella balls. If you’re using shredded cheese, make sure you don’t let any cheese escape by squeezing the dough together before you start rolling.

Once your dough is balled up, we get to add the butter and spices. Grab about 1 tbsp of minced garlic or garlic salt (I like to use both), and combine it with 1 tbsp of Italian seasoning. Once your seasonings are evenly mixed, add them to your 3 tbsp of melted butter.

After everything has been carefully mixed it’s time to brush the dough. Place a turner spoon into the mixture and carefully brush the top of each ball. Once this is finished, place the balls in the oven for about 10-12 minutes or at least until the top of the dough is a light golden brown.

PIZZA

Now, if you need any pizza to go with your garlic mozzarella balls, I also have you covered with that one. This recipe requires a few more ingredients, but is still just as simple.

To make a classic homemade pizza you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 ½ cups of all purpose flour 1 tbsp garlic salt 3 teaspoons baking powder 1 cup of water 2 tbsp of olive oil 1 ½ cups of cheese (this is a personal preference) Tomato sauce Tomato paste 1 tbsp italian seasoning Toppings of your choice

All right… to start off this easy recipe, go ahead and preheat your oven to 420ºF. While we let that heat up, we can begin making our dough. Grab your flour and baking powder and combine both in a large bowl. Once both ingredients are evenly mixed, grab your water and olive oil and combine this as well in the bowl. I prefer to use a turner spoon for this process but a whisk or wooden spoon works just as well.

Now this part is where it might get slightly messy, so make sure your area is properly cleaned and able to be floured. Grab your dough from the bowl and place it onto a baking pan or baking sheet. Before doing this I typically lightly flour the pan/sheet as well. Begin rolling the dough out and flipping it onto the other side occasionally to ensure both sides are properly floured. Your dough should not be sticky. If your dough somehow is sticky, add olive oil and more flour to help.

Once your dough is properly rolled, grab your tomato sauce and paste. This step is totally a preference in my eyes. I typically use half a can of tomato sauce and half a can of tomato paste for the perfect ratio. But again this is up to how saucy you want your pizza to be. Also while mixing, go ahead and stir in your garlic and Italian seasoning. Once the sauce is made, spread it out onto the pizza evenly. Next grab your cheese and toppings of your choice, and then throw it in the oven. I let my pizzas cook for about 15-20 minutes. Everyone’s ovens cook differently, so just make sure to be watching.

Grilled Cheese

I know, I know… everyone can make grilled cheese, but this one right here is a game changer. This easy sandwich comes with 5 simple ingredients. The ingredients include:

Any bread of your choice (I personally prefer panini white bread) Cream cheese Cheddar cheese Onion Tomato

That’s it! Just those 5 easy ingredients and you’ll have the best grilled cheese. Begin by laying out your bread and spreading cream cheese on both sides. I love cream cheese so I personally use more than I should. Next go ahead and add your cheddar cheese, a few slices of onion (I prefer to use red onion), and two large slices of tomato. Once your sandwich is all fixed, throw it in the toaster oven on high for about 3-5 minutes. (Once again everyone’s appliances are different and work at different levels, so be cautious and watch your food).

Stuffed Peppers

Now this recipe is one that I thought I would hate, but enjoy so much. I am not huge about peppers, but this meal changed that opinion.

For this easy meal you need once again, 5 ingredients:

Bell peppers

Ground beef

Cheese

Rice

Sauce of your choice

First things first, go ahead and set your oven to 400ºF. Next, grab your peppers and wash them, then cut them across the top. After they’re cut you can start to carve the insides out. Once your peppers are ready to be stuffed, move on to cooking your beef and rice. You can season your meat any way you would like, but I find it easiest to just throw in a taco seasoning packet and call it quits.

Once your beef and rice are cooked, stuff the peppers and sprinkle your cheese on top. Next you’re going to want to pull out a baking pan and throw them in the oven for about 10-12 minutes. After you take them out, throw some hot sauce on top and you’re solid.

Potato Soup

Out of all of these recipes, this one lasts me the longest. If I make a batch of this soup, I feel like I have enough for the whole week. It also takes zero effort.

This recipe calls for:

Bacon (optional)

2 tablespoons of butter

¼ cup of flour

4 large potatoes

2 cups chicken broth (or cream of chicken)

1 ½ cups of milk

½ cup of sour cream

½ cup of heavy cream

Garlic

Onion

Chili powder

Now I know that seems like a lot of steps, but trust me it’s worth it.

To start off the soup, you’re going to add your butter to a pot while also mixing in your garlic and chili powder. Once the butter has fully melted, place your chopped onion in the pot as well. Once the onions are slightly tender, add your broth and heavy cream. Stir this until everything is resting evenly.

Let this cook for one minute before adding in your chopped potatoes and also sprinkling the flour on top. Once your soup has been whisked, let it boil for about 12 minutes. You want the potatoes to be soft. After the 12 minutes are up, take 3 cups of the soup to a blender and blend until the consistency is thick, yet smooth. Once this step is completed, add your blended soup back into the pot. Now you can add your sour cream and bacon bits.

Once again, this soup will typically last me an entire week and it takes about thirty minutes to make.

Spicy Lettuce Wraps

This easy meal was one I came across in a very low budget moment. My fridge was basically screaming to be stocked and my bank account was not ready to provide for that craving. Looking back now, I’m very thankful for this moment because it introduced me to one of my favorite dinners.

For this dinner you will only need:

Lettuce

Onion

Ground beef

Lemon juice

Taco seasoning (or your choice of seasoning)

Hot sauce

Garlic powder

Cilantro

Shredded cheese

I feel like this recipe is very self explanatory, but let me still break it down.

I typically start off by peeling my lettuce for however many wraps I want to make. Usually about 2-3 fill me up. Once my lettuce is washed and ready to be stuffed, I set them aside and start working on the meat.

You can either use oil or butter to ensure your meat doesn’t stick to the pan, but I use a mixture of both. Place your meat on the pan and cook until it’s browned, don’t forget to season along the way.

Once your meat is cooked, remove it from the pan and place it onto each slice of lettuce. After this step you can top your wraps with onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, and a hot sauce of your choice. I also like to add lemon juice, but that might not be everyone’s choice.

Chicken Bacon Nachos

This recipe is the exact definition of a perfect late night snack. It takes no more than 10 minutes to make and can be as simple as four ingredients.

To start this easy recipe off you will only need:

Tortilla chips

Shredded cheese

Bacon bits

Chopped chicken

To begin, start by peeling or cutting your chicken. I often buy rotisserie chickens from the HEB deli because they last forever and they’re only $7. After your chicken is cut, grab a large plate and start to plate your tortilla chips all around. This will be our first layer. Once layer one is done, you can sprinkle on however much cheese you would like, place the chicken, and top it off with your bacon bits.

After your nachos are plated to your enjoyment, throw them in the microwave for 45 seconds, and boom, the best late night snack to exist. If you’re like me and enjoy some jalapenos on top, make sure to add those too!

Bacon Wrapped Pesto Chicken

One of the easiest and most filling dinners to make has to be chicken, but now add some bacon and you have the most delicious meal on the planet.

For this dinner all you need is:

Boneless chicken breast halves

Your choice of seasoning

4 tablespoons of basil pesto

Sliced bacon

Olive oil

To begin, first make sure your oven is set to 400ºF. Once that step is out of the way, make sure to wash and dry your chicken breasts. After this, combine all your seasonings in one bowl. I typically use paprika, garlic powder, thyme, and black pepper.

Once your seasoning is mixed evenly, take your oil and spread it all around your chicken with an even coat. After that, you can grab your seasoning and coat the chicken all the way around. I am very generous with my spices. After they are seasoned, place your pesto in another large bowl and dip the breasts in there.

Grab your bacon slices and carefully wrap each piece of chicken with your slices. Once that’s done, grab your baking pan, add a layer of oil, and stick them in the oven for about 30-35 minutes.

I promise this is the most filling and delicious recipe you will ever try.

Tomato Cheese Toast

If you’re looking for the easiest breakfast recipe, I have got you covered. This toast is absolutely game changing, and I don’t even like tomatoes!

This is another five ingredient recipe that can be completely altered to anyone’s taste. I am not even a tomato fan, but combined with these simple ingredients, I think I might be coming around.

To start off you will need:

Panini white bread (or your bread of choice)

Pepper jack cheese slices

Sliced tomato

Fried eggs

Garlic salt

Start off by grabbing as many eggs as the toast you’re making. Usually two eggs do me just fine. Begin by cooking these eggs on high in your pan, flipping every 2-3 minutes. I like my eggs with a runny yolk, so I don’t cook them for very long, just until both sides have a slight crisp to them.

Once your eggs are done, set them aside while you prepare the toast. Grab your slices of bread and lay them out on a baking sheet. Place your cheese, and sliced tomato on top of the bread, then sprinkle on your garlic salt.

I found placing the toast in my toaster oven for about 5-6 minutes does the job just right, but everyone’s appliances are different. You just want to make sure the cheese has melted all the way around. Once this step is complete, throw your egg on top, and there you have it!

That’s All For Now Folks

I hope these recipes find their way into your kitchens soon! Cooking can be intimidating at first, but in the long run you are saving way more money by buying ingredients instead of take out!