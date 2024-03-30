Boxing For Charity? Check out Farmers Fight Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 29, 2024 – On April 4th, 2024 Farmers Fight Night (FFN) will make their debut in Reed Arena. FFN is a student-led organization that has worked hard over the past year in preparation for this inaugural boxing event on campus. To have this event come into fruition, there is a dedicated team of officers that have been working closely with a plethora of personnel like sponsors, fighters, and people at Reed Arena. However, at the forefront of this event, and the ones you’ll be seeing in the ring, are the fighters.

All the fighters that you’ll get to watch on April 4th are fellow Texas A&M University students, most of which weren’t familiar with boxing before they got involved. While these boxers didn’t have much experience beforehand, a large portion of them have foundational knowledge from other forms of fighting. Fighter Christian Chavira stated that he did “a little MMA” and Will Loftin “did jiu jitsu and Muay Thai before this.” However, despite their backgrounds and different paths in fighting, they are still practicing around the clock.

To prepare for their matches coming up in the next couple of weeks, they have been training countless hours over the past year. When asked how much time they have dedicated to prepare, fighters such as Will Loftin, Jake Zawaideh, and Charles Villegas say they train up to six days a week for multiple hours at a time. As shown through their willingness to learn and train for their matches, you are able to see just how dedicated these students are. But, this preparation isn’t just for themselves, it is also for charity!

FFN has decided to give the net proceeds from this event to United Way of the Brazos Valley. This is an organization that has a mission to better communities in the area through education, health resources, etc. So, not only will this event be a great way to spend your Thursday night, but it will also give you a chance to give back to the community through purchasing a ticket.

Tickets are on sale right now! The event will take place on April 4th, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Here are some other words from the fighters on why you should attend:

“The first ever Farmers Fight Night experience is a once in a lifetime experience and one that I encourage many to watch for the first time in Aggieland history. It will be the culminating event for the fighters, coaches, administration, etc. involved and one that will support a very meaningful charity.” – Emiliano Sanchez

“All of the fighters have put in a lot of work preparing to put on some high quality fights that night and to raise money for United Way.” – Will Loftin

“This is an opportunity to have a great time with your friends while supporting fellow Aggies and the community. Everyone should witness the birth of this new tradition.” – Christian Chavira

“People should definitely come to FFN on April 4 because it is the culmination of each fighter’s blood, sweat, and tears. From starving ourselves, to nosebleeds, and busted lips, we have invested all of ourselves to put on a show that demonstrates what honor, tenacity and virtue is. On top of all this, this event is for charity, so what more could you ask for.” – Charles Villegas

“BECAUSE ITS FOR A GOOD CAUSE AND ITS GOING TO BE SUPER ENTERTAINING AND TO WATCH ME WIN!” – Jake Zawaideh