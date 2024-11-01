The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, November 1, 2024 – On November 5th, College Station will be hosting a performance from Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet, BalletX. The BalletX dance company is currently on tour and will be giving an exciting and diverse ballet performance at the Rudder Auditorium.

This dance company, founded in 2005 and led by Director Christine Cox, has produced 140 world premieres with the help of nearly 80 commissioned choreographers from around the world. They offer a fresh and unique ballet experience. Their stage presence and new works expand on the possibilities of ballet and leave the audiences’ thoughts filled with the message behind each meaningful and eccentric performance.

If you are interested, get your ticket now before time runs out and join BalletX at the Rudder Auditorium on November 5th. You won’t be disappointed with these dancers, praised as “among America’s best” by The New York Times.