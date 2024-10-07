The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, October 7, 2024 – At The Station Fest is back for its second year out in Snook on October 12th.

At The Station Fest first launched last year with headliner Zach Bryan and support from Flatland Cavalry, Treaty Oak Revial, and Jacob Stelly. After the tremendous success of this one-day festival that celebrates country music, they have come back for a second round.

The lineup this year consists of headliner Turnpike Troubadours, Megan Moroney, Wyatt Flores, Hudson Westbrook, and Aaron McBee.

This year there will be a free kickoff party event on October 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Century Square with live music, merch, and giveaways.

This year the festival has partnered with Fetti to give out free shuttle rides from Post Oak Mall.

Doors open at the Snook Rodeo Grounds at 1 p.m. with Aaron McBee kicking off the music at 4 p.m. Bull riding, a new addition to the festival, will kick off at 2 p.m.