Photo by Nilay Sozbir from Unsplash
A&M Collabs with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack

Katie Cairo
If you’ve been to the MSC lately, you may have seen signs that read “Welcome to Aggieland, Jack” plastered across the Barnes and Noble. In A&M’s latest merch drop, the university has collaborated with Cactus Jack, the official brand of diamond-certified rapper, Travis Scott. The collection, titled “Jack Goes Back to College”, was released on April 4th and features apparel and accessories specifically designed for college students. The price is a splurge, with pieces ranging anywhere from $58-$160. Nonetheless, the collection sold out both in-store and online.

A&M, along with 11 other universities, hosted a launch party to celebrate the release. The launch party featured a pop-up shop style layout within the MSC’s Barnes and Noble. Fans began lining up outside as early as 5 am while a DJ played all of Scott’s greatest hits. When the doors opened, students flooded the bookstore hoping to be the first to snatch up the items for themselves or to resell.

Cactus Jack’s collaboration with A&M is just one of 28 different lines launched with colleges around the country. Scott partnered with sports retailers to design and produce the high-end collections, including Fanatics, Lid, and Mitchell & Ness. According to Texas A&M Today, the collection aims to blend “collegiate pride and streetwear style” into campuses. Director of Strategic Initiatives for Lids Sports Group, Tanner Witsken, noted the uniqueness of the products, stating that the collection was intentionally “disruptive” and catering towards the “fashion fan and culture customer”.

To receive the latest updates on Cactus Jack’s collabs, visit https://www.cactusjackfanatics.com/cactus-jack-notify-me/x-6194 and https://shop.travisscott.com/.

