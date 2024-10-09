Aggieland MarketPlace x Campus Village: Oct 10th

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 9, 2024 – Hello beautiful Aggies! If you’ve been in cstat for a while now, you know the vintage scene always has something going on! And if you know me, you know I love a good vintage haul. Therefore, it’s my obligation to keep you updated on an exciting event taking place this Thursday, October 10th! This upcoming vintage pop-up market is hosted by Aggieland MarketPlace, and will be at the Campus Village Apartments pool (yes, home of the lazy river) in College Station, TX.

This exciting event is from 2-8pm, with plenty of guest parking right by the market. There’ll be over 15 vendors, food trucks, and live music, so take that much needed study break and come hang out for a while! You might as well take advantage of the weather we’ve been having and chill by the pool for a bit! There’s also a car meet happening from 6-8pm at the same location! If you’re looking to add some fun new pieces to your wardrobe, grab some dinner, or chat with cool people, you should definitely swing by.

Follow their IG @aggielandmarketplace for more details on giveaways, parking, and future events. See you there! :)