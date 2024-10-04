The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 4, 2024 – Every semester, several thousand Aggies receive their Aggie Ring. For this semester, Aggie Ring Day will be held from October 10th through 12th.

After roughly three years (give or take) of hard work and spending a pretty penny, A&M students and family members gather to receive their new bling. Students must complete 90 hours, and at least 45 of those hours must have been completed at Texas A&M University so that students can receive their Aggie Gold!

The first Aggie Ring day this semester will begin on October 10th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Thursday will be for guests with mobility issues or to avoid large crowds. However, this day will not have any forms of shuttles or celebrations. October 11th and 12th will have shuttles; however, the time slots will be shorter than Thursday, only 15 minutes versus 30. October 11th will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and October 12th will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AGGIES REMEMBER TO ACCOUNT FOR THE TRAFFIC, IT WILL BE AWFUL.

So, now, what is the deal with this ring? Usually, you will wear your ring on your right ring finger unless circumstances prove otherwise. The ring shows many different symbols to show what the Aggie values are, including: excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect, and selfless service, according to the Aggie Network. The Aggie ring provides you with the infamous network of Aggies. Imagine being in an interview, your interviewee and you both have the Aggie ring. It is an immediate connection. It gives you a boost in the game, having the core values that all of us Aggies have; any employer would love to have it.