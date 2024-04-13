Aggie Emeralds To Host Disability Awareness Panel

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 13, 2024 – Aggie Emeralds will be holding their annual Disability Awareness Panel on April 22, 2024 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. This panel will take place in the Memorial Student Center 2400 Gates Ballroom. This year’s theme will focus on invisible disabilities in the classroom. Five panelists will talk about their stories navigating their disability in the classroom, and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. These panelists include:

Julia Gault – Aggie ACHIEVE student

Anna Garvey – Aggie ACHIEVE student

Anita Lang – Assistant Program Director for Aggie ACHIEVE

Robert Pettit – Job Developer for Aggie ACHIEVE

Justin Romack – Assistant Director for Disability Resources

“I think everyone should attend our Disability Awareness Panel because disability awareness and visibility is vital to making our campus a more inclusive and equitable place for people from all kinds of backgrounds, including individuals with disabilities,” said Gracie Daniel, Panel Officer of Aggie Emeralds as she prepares for this late April event. “The panel is a great space for open discussion and understanding of disabilities which can benefit everyone.”

Aggie Emerald’s philanthropy, the BEE Community will also be selling products including t-shirts during the panel. The BEE Community is a place for individuals with any disabilities to find a place to work and belong that may otherwise prove to be challenging. Furthermore, buying any products will directly benefit their mission. If you cannot attend the panel but would still like to learn more about the BEE Community, you can click this link to learn more, browse their products, or volunteer: https://thebeecommunity.com/.

You can also check out Aggie Emerald’s Instagram page (@aggieemeralds) for reminders on the Disability Awareness Panel and future events.