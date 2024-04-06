Aggie ADPi’s week of Philntropy Events!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, April 6, 2024 – Aggie Alpha Delta Pi will be holding their annual Cornhole For A Cause on April 11th starting at 6 pm at the Alpha Delta Pi house on greek row. However, starting on April 8th there will be philanthropy events all week leading up to Cornhole for a Cause. All proceeds from these events will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, which works to provide shelter, meals, and comfort for families experiencing the hospitalization or loss of a child, and the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation. RMHC gives them a place to stay and meals to eat when life is tough and there is too much going on which I know they appreciate very much.

Reels for RMHC April 8th – Join us at the Pi Palace at 8 PM for an outdoor movie experience with friends and popcorn! Tickets will be $5 online and $7 at the door and popcorn is included.

Pie a Pi April 9th – Come pie one of our members in the face at Rudder Plaza from 12 PM to 4 PM, and the activity tickets will be sold online for $2, and a variety of pie slices will be sold for $3 through the online link.

Roses for RMHC April 10th – This event will be on Campus at Rudder Plaza from 12 PM to 4 PM and you can use the link or QR code to purchase a $1 rose, or five roses for $3. Great to show your appreciation to friends, significant others, and even your favorite prof!

Cornhole for a Cause – This is our last event and is a cornhole tournament to support RMHC. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 or at the door for $7. For team registration, online registration will be $30 and $35 at the door. Both a ticket and registration purchase will include a meal! There is a prize for the winner but has not been determined yet.

From all of the members of Aggie ADPi and RMHC we hope to see you at one of more of our events to help support our philanthropy. You can use this link or QR code to get tickets to all of the events.