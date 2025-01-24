The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been into jeans. As a little girl I always wore them and I had a pair that I wore religiously throughout high school. They were my ride or die. The best thing about jeans is how sturdy and durable they can be, if they’re of good quality.

A couple of months ago I read a book called Fashionopolis. The book narrates on the fashion industry but also how certain clothing pieces are made. Here’s a short and sweet history lesson on denim.

How is denim made?

Initially, denim was made from cotton in a twill weave and dyed with indigo. However, this process has drastically changed with the demand of jean material. The origin of denim came from the South of France in the 1600s. Later on the United States adapted it to their textile mills and used cotton since it was more accessible. Original denim is made from pure cotton. They are spun into a yarn and woven into a twill pattern. Newer versions of denim have been created and some denim fabric has been mixed with others like polyester or stretchy fabrics that allow for a better fit to the body.

Since the material depends heavily on the cotton crop and the color from the indigofera plant, it is not easy to have jeans as fast as we see them. Therefore, synthetic indigo is a chemical engineering process that no longer requires the natural plant. Almost 95% of current jeans utilize synthetic indigo for the dye.

Depending on the look of the jean, it goes through different finishes. For a torn pair it is distressed and to reduce shrinkage in the washer, it goes through sanforization. There are other processes like heat setting that manages the stretchability of the fabric and singeing that gives denim a ‘hairy’ look.

The different types of denim

Aside from the typical blue, there’s so much more to jeans than the regular indigo tone.

There’s raw denim, washed denim, stretch denim, bull denim, coloured denim, acid wash, and chambre fabric. There’s also light weight, medium weight, and heavy weight. Jeans have all kinds of appearances and weight levels. I personally prefer a sturdier denim and dark wash. It’s amazing how denim no longer appears in the form of jeans but also vests and corsets. It’s a staple item that everyone should own in their wardrobe.

What jeans fit you?

I recently came across the kibbe system which helps figure out what silhouettes work best for your body type. It is much more in depth than the typical hourglass or triangle labels that a few use. The kibbe system dives into the variety of body shapes but also the personality association. It’s far more than how curvy you are but also the essence it brings to your persona. It measures the yin and yang which are the masculine and feminine. As well as the contrast and blend. It also goes hand in hand with style essences, which adds a personal approach to one’s overall image. I am not very experienced in kibbe or style essences but I highly recommend taking a look at it. It helps develop one’s personal style.

I can’t believe I just wrote paragraphs worth of denim, but it truly is something no one can live without. It’s interesting to learn about how things are made and their origins. The world has evolved tremendously and creativity has unlocked beautiful products. Next time you go shopping for denim, you’ll be able to understand how it came to be and maybe have an easier time finding the right pair for you.