The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Wanting to spice up your Instagram or Pinterest feed over winter break with some cute and unique photos? Here’s some ideas to get you going!

Christmas Tree Farm

This is a great place to go with friends and all take nice photos!

Fireplace and Cocoa

These pictures would give a totally cozy vibe. Throw on a cute sweater and slippers and you’re set!

In the Snow

Bundle up! A cold makeup look would be so cute with the scenery!

Ice Skating Photo-Op

Not only is ice skating fun, but it makes for even funner photos!

5. Making Cookies

I’m sure you’ve seen winter and Christmas cookies all over your feeds, so why not give it a shot! Unleash your creative abilities and get some cute pics too.