I have been an avid reader for my entire life. My interest in reading took on a whole other level during covid and since then has changed my life forever (dramatic but true). If there is one thing I could spend all my time doing, it would be reading. I like to think of myself as a seasoned reader having read a bit of everything. From poetry to memoirs, historical fiction to textbooks, I’ve seen it all. My top three favorite genres are Fantasy, Historical Fiction, and Romance, however I do not discriminate from any books. Let’s break down these three genres and my all time favorite in each.

Starting with Fantasy… I have definitely read the most from this genre and fall in love with every world or setting I am transported to. The magic, adventure, and strength of the characters is something I never cease to enjoy. My all time favorite book (or series) would have to be Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas. In this story you follow Celaena Sardothien, an assassin and her journey in the kingdom. There is not much I can say without spoiling the plot but I think about this series and the main characters daily. Each character feels so real and has amazing growth that is inspiring despite it being fictional.

Moving on to Historical Fiction. I love the hope, loss, grief, and harrowing journeys these characters face and how it depicts reality. I will be reading a story and stop and think to myself “wow, I cannot believe this is real”. My focus is on WWII and I have read many stories that bring awareness to the holocaust. I have recently read the Nightingale by Kristin Hannah and love the detail and research she conducts to give an accurate portrayal of the time period. In this book you follow two sisters, their differing personalities, while living in German occupied France. Their stories will leave you heartbroken by history and inspired by the strong women they are.

Finally I love a good Romance as much as the next girl and am not immune from the sweetness they offer. My all-time favorite is hands down the Magnolia Parks series by Jessa Hastings and although it is not the happiest story by far, it is one that shows real human complexities. I always say if you love Gossip Girl, this series is for you. You trade off between two storylines in the UK that overlap with different points of view. The Magnolia Parks branch is complete (as of right now) and Daisy Haites is waiting on the potentially last book. This is a romance series but does contain heavy topics so I definitely recommend checking trigger warnings before you give it a go. And side note for my gals who have read it: Julian has my heart.