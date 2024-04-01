Your New Guide To Coordinating Festival Fits 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

As many of us know, the world of electronic dance music (EDM) is taking over the world. The new style of music has gifted us with a way of celebrating our love for EDM music: raves. However, raves and music festivals have entered a new beginning of being something other than just a festival. Nowadays, raves have broadened to the idea of expressing one’s unique fashion and individual sense of style. Rave fashion consists of vibrant colors, unique patterns, and accessories that are sure to stand out. Also, are you going with your significant other or a group of besties? Coordinating festival outfits is a fun way to make the most memorable night with the ones you love most while also having all eyes on you. Keep reading to discover some helpful tips and ideas for coordinating your next EDM festival attire.

Step 1: Choose a Theme!

Selecting a theme is a great way to ensure everyone’s outfits are cohesive and complement one another. A few fun examples of some basic themes are all one color (i.e., wear completely pink, black, white, silver, etc.), animal print (i.e., cow print or snake skin), space (i.e., metallic, galaxy print, stars, etc.), eras (60’s, 70’s, 80’s, etc.), camo and so many others; the options are really endless. If you’re having trouble coming up with a theme, try checking on Pinterest! make sure to choose a theme that resonates well with your group/ other person. Also, sometimes, the actual raves themselves will have their own themes, so you could always follow the theme of the rave. For example, for EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival), you could wear something that is very floral or has daisies on it.

Accessorize Next!

Out of all my tips and tricks, make sure to pay close attention to this one: accessories. Accessories can be the end of your fabulous outfit if you’re not done. Accessories can be anything from sunglasses in different shapes and colors, pashmina, rhinestones on your face/ body, funky jewelry, bold handbags and backpacks, and so much more. Also, make sure you don’t forget your kandi! Kandi are pieces of generally beaded bracelets that are spread amongst ravers by being traded/worn and/ or given as a symbol of PLUR (peace, love, unity, and respect).

Comfy Shoes! Seriously, comfy shoes!

When I say comfortable shoes, I am not talking about the ones you convince yourself are comfortable because “beauty is pain.” I am talking about shoes that are actually going to get you through the night, and neither A. wakes up the next morning bleeding with blisters nor B. has to leave the festival early because the pain is unbearable. Comfortable footwear is an absolute necessity for any outfit for any music festival. However, just because I am saying comfortable does not mean I am saying sacrifice cuteness for comfort. Lucky for all of us, rave culture has also gifted us with the beauty of cute and comfortable shoes specific to getting us through our whole night. Choices are endless, all the way from glitter sneakers to chunky platform boots. Ensure your shoes are coordinated and comfortable to ensure the perfect outfit for the most perfect night.

add diy’s!

Adding a piece of yourself can truly help you and anyone you’re with to stand out in a festival full of thousands of ravers. Feel free to add any type of rhinestones, sequins, glitters, patches, and absolutely any other possible type of embellishment. Also, if you’re feeling a little extra, go ahead and DIY your very own sequin crop top or daisy tutu. In addition, adding DIYs can even be an event on its own. Get your group together for a night leading up to the festival, where you all DIY your outfits and get excited for the fun ahead!

don’t forget to check the weather

Everybody knows the saying, last but certainly not least. Well, that saying applies to this right here! Generally speaking, most festivals go rain or shine and won’t cancel the festival unless it is putting its attendees at risk. Ultra Miami 2024 is a prime example of this. Although the festival got shut down at a point, they were still going and performing in horrendous rainy conditions. Also, a good chunk of EDM festivals occur during summer months, so it’s safe to say to check the weather and pay attention to both day and night temperatures. The day might be suitable for more light fabrics, whereas nights may be cooler and need more fabric. Finally, always check the weather to ensure you don’t need to tie in your favorite raincoat to your festival fit!

To sum up, coordinating outfits amongst one another can be a simple yet impactful way to transform your next rave into something even more exciting. Following these tips will promise a creative and memorable look for you and your group. Don’t forget to have fun and add your own touch of style to ensure individuality and your own flare. Lastly, don’t be afraid to try something new and out of your comfort zone; after all, it is a rave.