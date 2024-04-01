Women’s History Month: Five Women in Entertainment That I Look Up To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another Women’s History Month has come and gone (seriously, why is 2024 moving so fast?), and it feels like as good of a time as ever to recognize some incredible women in the entertainment industry. Whether in music, film, or literature, there is a wide variety of celebrity role models that I personally admire, and hopefully, after reading, you will, too!

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress and stunt performer. She is massively gifted in both of these fields, having been in over 55 films since she started in 1983. Despite her remarkable talent, however, she has been awarded only one Oscar – just recently, during the 2022 award season. Her gratitude towards fans during her acceptance speech was potent, and everyone in the audience (and watching from home) could tell how truly authentic her emotional response was. Reports from many people refer to her as a genuinely kind person without the ego of someone with star-power status. She’s a fantastic example of persistence and a hard work ethic, which I think makes her so special as a role model.

Florence Welch

The lead singer of English rock band Florence + The Machine for nearly 20 years, Florence Welch is an incredible lyricist and vocalist whose music has inspired countless people over the years. Many female listeners have expressed how her lyrics have encouraged them to embrace their authenticity while also just being vibrant and fun to listen to. Her creative spirit shines bright in concert and behind the scenes, representing what many refer to as a “modern-day Stevie Nicks.” Florence has been very open about her mental health struggles throughout her life, showing that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help when needed. While I haven’t had the luck yet of experiencing Florence + The Machine live, they are definitely at the top of my bucket list of artists to see in concert.

Zadie Smith

British author Zadie Smith has inspired and amazed me for many years. Her storytelling and raw emotion have made her novels and shorts stand out from the many voices in the literary field. She writes boldly about diversity and inclusion and is sure to represent many cultures, races, and identities within her works, which are always fascinating to read. Having such a strong and intelligent female writer to look up to is so important in a world where gender roles are so prominent. Her brilliant mind encourages me (and many more, I’m sure) to pursue greatness in their chosen fields, and I personally cannot wait for Weirdo Goes Wild, her upcoming novel about the power of being different within society.

boygenius

Yes, I’m counting boygenius as a singular entity. An indie music supergroup consisting of massive talents Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, boygenius has grown rapidly in popularity since 2018. Not only do these three make beautiful music, but a large part of their earnings go straight to various charities and foundations, including environmental aid and LGBTQIA+ support groups. Boygenius is a great group for female representation, with plenty of diversity within the band. Although they’re currently taking a break from the band (most likely to focus on solo careers), they’ve been a huge inspiration to me as a writer and as a woman.

Viola Davis

Esteemed actress and public advocate Viola Davis has been gifted several awards in recent years for her work in film and society. Coming from a background filled with poverty and discrimination, she has worked hard to overcome but has never been one to shy away from her roots. She speaks publicly about these issues and encourages women, especially women of color, to embrace their struggles and identities and turn them into something beautiful. She advocates for many minority groups in her public work and demonstrates a self-love mindset that has impacted me personally since I began following her career.

These five women have been remarkable in their careers and personal lives, and I feel very grateful to be alive at a time when I can see them flourish and thrive. Having such influential figures that represent my gender within society is such a blessing, and I hope after reading, you realize too that your role in the world has an impact on those around you. You are so beautiful and so talented, and remember: this Women’s History Month is for you!