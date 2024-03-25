This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

There has been talk for years about the potential of TikTok being banned in the United States, but a lot of it has been chalked up to rumors in the past. However, it seems like it might be for real this time. Over the past week, Congress met and voted on a bill to ban TikTok in the US, and the vote was a nearly unanimous “yes.” The next step to passing this bill is for the Senate to take a vote.

Nothing is certain yet, but it seems there will be a good chance TikTok could be gone before 2025 for users in America. Our generation has seen tons of people rise to fame from viral videos. So post while you can because there might not be much time left to go viral on such a highly concentrated app.