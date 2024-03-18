Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Why Barbie was my hero long before the Barbie movie came out

With the release of the Barbie movie, Barbie has turned into an icon for women’s empowerment, feminism, and self-actualization. I think it would be safe to say that many consider Barbie a hero for women all around the globe. But Barbie was my hero long before the Barbie movie came out. 

I grew up as an only girl between two brothers. My world was full of everything: Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek, you name it. I loved all of it. I would swordfight my brothers in our basement and pretend to be a Jedi knight running around our yard after school. However, I often felt like I had a split personality. On the weeknights, I went to ballet class and wore tutus. I played princess dress-up with my friends at playdates. It always felt like one or the other. My persona would change as soon as I entered my different worlds. But I was both “girly” and “tomboyish”; I embraced both “glitter” and “dirt.” 

Enter Barbie and the Three Musketeers. The movie follows Corinne (Barbie), a young girl who wants to venture to Paris to become a musketeer like her father before her. Over the course of the movie, Corinne meets three other women who all want a chance to fight and protect the crown. They are ridiculed for being women and must overcome the blatant misogyny of people who believe a woman could never be a musketeer. 

While I didn’t really understand the deeper message until I was much older, what made me love this movie was the fact that Corinne was both “girly,” but also “tomboyish” – the same traits I saw in myself. Corinne was a blend of my two worlds. I learned that I didn’t have to separate out my two seemingly opposite sides. Corinne would swordfight the bad guys in a dress, why couldn’t I? 

Watching this movie gave me the confidence that I didn’t have to hide my “girly” side when I was with my brothers or my “boyish” love for roughhousing when I was with my friends. Barbie and the Three Musketeers helped me to grow into myself and be proud of all aspects of who I was. Even today, I am influenced by the lessons I learned from watching that movie. 

So, for as much credit as I give Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie, Corinne from Barbie and the Three Musketeers will forever be my hero and someone to whom my inner 6 year old self will always look up. 

