Where to Shop Sustainably This Holiday

Looking to give your loved ones the perfect gift this holiday season without hurting the planet or your wallet? Take a look at these brands to find unique and ethical gift-worthy goods.

Clothing:

Pact: This cotton clothing brand is partnered with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard, and SimpliZero to ensure their processes support both people and the planet. They use organic cotton, are carbon neutral, and use fair trade processes. With most products under $60, it is a perfect place to go for cozy essentials such as sweaters, leggings, tank tops, underwear, and other cotton basics.

Fair Indigo: This brand focuses on enduring quality, family farming, using organic pima cotton, and earth friendly dyes. Their foundation, The Fair Indigo Foundation, is a non-profit whose mission is to improve education for children in communities where their cotton is grown. With men and women’s shirts under $40, sweaters, dresses, and pants under $100, and kids gifts under $35, you can feel good about purchasing this gift.

TenTree: This clothing brand believes small changes can make a big difference. They plant trees for every item purchased in an effort to regenerate ecosystems and all of their products are made with safe working conditions and sustainably sourced or recycled materials. Their nature inspired graphic tees, tanks, and hats are under $40 and make the perfect gift.

Patagonia: Patagonia is known for their sport and outdoor wear. They give 1% of their profits to environmental non-profits focusing on defending our air, water, and land. They have a reputation of being pricey but high quality with jackets upwards of $200. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, their “Gifts under $75” category includes accessories such as bags, hats, shirts, gloves, and more.

Unique Goods:

Global Goods Partners: This brand’s goal is to help artisan women join the international marketplace by providing them with sustainable jobs. They offer a variety of handmade products including beautiful glassware, felt flowers, candles, journals, jewelry and more. With a gift guide of products under $50 you can feel good about supporting women around the world while staying on budget.

Earth Hero: This website aims to make sustainable shopping possible for every consumer. They have thousands of sustainable products, donate 1% of their profits to planet based foundations, and are climate neutral. Their comprehensive sustainable gift guide makes it easy to find a gift for anyone on your list.

Skincare and Beauty:

Eco Roots: Eco Roots is a eco-friendly skincare brand on a mission to help people find sustainable alternatives to every-day essentials. Their products are vegan and made in small batches to reduce waste. They offer skincare sets, shampoo and conditioner bars, shaving kits, and even vegan and cruelty free candles all under $30 so you can give the gift of good smells.

UpCircle: This skincare brand prioritizes fighting waste by sourcing by-products from other industries. They are cruelty free, vegan, organic, and ocean friendly. They sell products such as eye creams, serums, hair care, deodorant, lip balms and more. With the opportunity to build a personalized bundle, you can customize your skin and planet friendly gift.

The holiday season is about giving, but that shouldn’t mean creating excess waste. With companies like these, shopping for the holidays can be wallet friendly, creative, and better for the planet. This season, consider swapping your normal go-to brands for sustainable brands that you and your loved ones will come to love.